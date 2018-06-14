Services for longtime concert promoter Gina Zamparelli are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose.

Zamparelli, who led the fight to preserve the historic Raymond Theatre, died on May 21 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 4, according to her sister, Marisa Zamparelli. Gina marked her 59th birthday on May 8.

According to a post on a Gofundme campaign started to help raise money for the memorial service, the cancer was discovered soon after Zamparelli suffered a fall at home and went to the hospital’s emergency room on April 25. She was admitted at that time, and on May 4 doctors diagnosed her with glioblastoma stage 4. She never left the hospital, said her sister.

So far, Zamparelli’s friends and family have collected $5,800 on Gofundme. They are seeking to raise $35,000.

Her friend Tracy Wallace, who owned L’Attitude, a business near the Raymond Theater in the early 1980s, called Zamparelli “a great force.”

“Gina accomplished a great deal in her life, first with concert promotion and the music industry and then in preservation. She cared so much about historical preservation, about Pasadena and about people. We’ve truly lost a great force in our community.”

Zamparelli produced shows at Perkins Palace, the Roxy Theatre, the Whisky a Go Go, the Hollywood Palladium, the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and the Wadsworth Theatre, according to the Colorado Music Business Organization website.

She later unsuccessfully fought to preserve the Raymond Theatre, which was built in 1921 and was previously known as Perkins Palace, among other names.

Despite those efforts, the Planning Commission and City Council voted in favor of conversion of the theater into condos, offices and retail businesses. The Raymond Renaissance opened in 2009.

Zamparelli told friends and family she wanted to be buried next to her father, Mario Armond Zamparelli, a Pasadena resident who worked for Howard Hughes.

Gina lived with her mother, Maureen, a former Miss Universe contestant, according to the gofundme page.

“Gina, having worked for herself for decades, did not have health insurance at the time of her hospitalization. It’s unbelievable that a notable woman with so much concern for others actually had so little for herself,” the gofundme page states. “Gina’s family has applied for emergency benefits, but at this time they are not only concerned about covering medical bills, they are extremely limited in their ability to follow her last wishes to be buried near her beloved father.”

Donations can be made via GoFundMe at: gf.me/u/iyc9xv