THURSDAY 6/21/18

The Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors hosts a fundraising wine tasting from 5 to 9 p.m. at a private home in Altadena. The event includes a silent and live auction and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $50, available by phone, on the website or by emailing events@pfar.org. Proceeds benefit various local charities and student scholarships. Call (626) 795-2455, visit pfar.org or email events@pfar.org.

FRIDAY 6/22/18

Catch live swing and jazz with Randi Cee at 7 p.m. at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.

SATURDAY 6/23/18

The Pasadena POPS’ Sierra Summer Concert Series opens with the concert, “That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim,” featuring Broadway favorites, with soloists and Broadway stars Liz Callaway and Aaron Lazar. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Michael Feinstein conducts. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 6/24/18

Pasadena-based California Philharmonic presents “Made in America,” celebrating Independence Day with music written in or about America, including works by Aaron Copland, Antonin Dvorák and Frank Sinatra, with narrator Aldis Hodge and featured vocalist Kevin Earley. It starts with a talk by Maestro Victor Vener at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at 2 p.m. at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. Tickets are $54 to $140. Call (323) 850-2000 or visit calphil.com.

MONDAY 6/25/18

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre presents a free, staged reading of “Tuesdays with Morrie” at 7 p.m., part of its Off the Page series, the autobiographical story of journalist Mitch Albom and his former college professor Morrie Schwartz, after Albom catches Schwartz’s appearance on television and learns the professor is battling ALS, reuniting the pair after 16 years. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 6/26/18

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade presents Wendy Conrad, Robert Agno, Paul Marshall and Kristy Hanson starting at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 6/27/18

Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club Evenings in the Arroyo are easy three-mile hikes on level trails along the Arroyo Seco, as hikers learn the natural and human history of the area and the city’s plan to create a One Arroyo Trail from Pasadena’s northern to southern border. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at San Pasqual Stables, 221 San Pasqual Ave., South Pasadena. Free. Visit sierraclub.org/angeles/pasadena.

THURSDAY 6/28/18

The Elliott Caine Quintet performs jazz at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Guitar at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club.