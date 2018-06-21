2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

$1.4 million in drugs seized by soldiers was destroyed in Syria, according to CBS News. The drug Captagon is used to keep soldiers awake and alert.

1 Uber driver in London accused of attempting to run down police officers outside Buckingham Palace allegedly did so because he “hated the queen and her soldiers,” according to CNN.

20 people are accused of organizing an attack that killed 18 people in Baghdad. According to Reuters, the attack came in retaliation of claims of a fixed election.