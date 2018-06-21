The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has been bringing spectacular musical events to the Alex Theatre for years, but this weekend the ensemble may have come up with its most wildly entertaining show yet. “The Pink Carpet: LGBTQ & The Silver Screen” traces the journey of the gay community throughout cinema history, with special host Leslie Jordan bringing an extra outrageous spark to the proceedings.

An Emmy-winning actor, comedian and activist best-known for his guest-starring role as the flamboyant Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace,” and for writing, directing and starring in the hit off-Broadway play “Hysterical Blindness,” the 4-foot-11 Jordan has long had a propensity for scene-stealing. He was raised in a deeply conservative and religious family in Chattanooga, Tennessee before escaping to Hollywood in 1982 and becoming an instant hit in TV commercials while embarking on a wild life and eventual sobriety since 1996.

“Leslie is serving as our narrator, taking us through this journey in the concert,” says GMCLA Artistic Director Joe Nadeau. “His autobiography is also called ‘My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,’ which lined up perfectly. He’ll also talk about his journey as a gay actor and the struggles and opportunities that created for him.”

The shows will feature songs like Willie Nelson’s “He Was a Friend of Mine” from “Brokeback Mountain” and tributes to songs like “Over the Rainbow” and Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” They will feature a special section devoted to the repression caused by the Hays Production Code in the 1930s, which limited what could or could not be shown or talked about onscreen.

Also featured are recent songs, such as “Remember Me” from “Coco,” which will be sung during a tribute to those who have passed way from AIDS. “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” should be a show-stopping hit as well, while legendary diva Marlene Dietrich will be projected singing “Falling in Love Again” from her film “The Blue Angel.”

“We are creating this amazing concert in Hollywood here, the land of film and television, about the portrayal of LGBTQ people in film and TV from the era of silent to modern film, and how Hollywood has portrayed our community and how we reacted to it,” says Nadeau “Taking us through the whole gamut of that experience. GMCLA will use music, narration, production numbers and video and a concept incorporating to tell this story. It’s a unique concert quite unlike anything we’ve done before, and is exciting, entertaining, informative, and enlightening.”

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles presents “The Pink Carpet: LGBTQ & The Silver Screen” at 2 and 8 p.m Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $20 to $90. Visit alextheatre.org or call (818) 243-2539.