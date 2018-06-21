MUCH NEEDED LAW

As a California volunteer who worked hard to help pass the End of Life Option Act that allows a choice for mentally capable terminally ill adults with six months or less to live, I am outraged that a judge issued an order to overturn the law on May 15 in Riverside. People are dying now who are suffering without relief and want the option to end their unbearable suffering.

My husband, whose life was ended last December because of the Thomas Fire in Ventura, when he got pneumonia from the soot and ash and couldn’t recover, also worked hard in 2015 to help pass the law. He had cancer and didn’t plan on getting a prescription for the medicine yet, but it gave him and me much comfort to know that, if necessary, his doctor would provide a prescription for him to die peacefully and have his friends and family nearby. It made every day better.

I thanked Attorney General Xavier Becerra for appealing that outrageous court decision to stop the law that our elected officials voted on and Gov. Jerry Brown signed. This was the will of the majority of the constituents of officials who voted for the law. Becerra appealed that decision, but the appeal won’t be heard until June 29 and that’s unconscionable for a law that was passed and signed by Brown. I hope this is settled quickly and that the important law is available to those who desperately want and need it.

~ DEBBIE DIAMOND

VIA EMAIL



PEOPLE FIRST

When illegal immigrants are found in the US by ICE, they are deported back to their home countries. Likewise, gun owners who own/carry military-style weapons should be picked up by ATF and sent to where they belong — in the military.

It is blatantly obvious that gun ownership in the U.S. is ginned-up political BS for what? To keep the American people divided and fearful. To keep death coming unnecessarily to thousands. If you are unsure about gun policy, then shoot yourself in the stomach and think about gun control as you bleed out. America needs to grow the f—k up. No other country is riddled with gun deaths because guns are lethal or and life-damaging for the people who get shot. Grow up, Americans, we need radical change NOW.

America is the dumbest country on Earth right now, run by the dumbest president and the most corrupt, criminal politicians (on both sides in both houses) ever to betray the needs and wishes of the people. Guns everywhere, no health care, endless wars, corrupted environment, police brutality, rampant poverty, homelessness, inequality, reduced citizen protection, wage inequity, denial of human rights, government by billionaires, corrupt elections, attacks to all social services, the collapse of diplomacy and our place in the world, corporations as people, So much political sewage in our faces every day.

There is so much collective, psychopathic idiocy in America. It is getting its citizens ready for civil war and internal terrorism. Soon to be illustrated in a must-see film, “How America Killed Itself,” Hans Christian Andersen was right. America the King is in its altogether; its altogether as naked and stupid as the day that it was born (1776). Get a life, America. Throw out ALL the liars, the traitors, the betrayers and the stupid rich.

Tax them to the hilt! Let’s get this great country onto a stable, common-sense footing that works for the American people, not the NRA, the Koch brothers, the Trumps, the Mercers, evangelicals or any corporations. People first. America needs to do its very best for the people.

Prosecute the big money controlling guns, elections, health care, wars, etc. for crimes against the democratic rights of the American people. Their mind control needs to be ended. FOX News must go. All media and government must respond to people, not to which idiot child has the most money. Right now, say some rich nutcase (Koch) wants health care dead — and Medicare and Social Security dead. He’s entitled to manipulate the American electorate and politicians to ruin millions of lives because he is insanely rich. We all know this is psychopathic BS. Grow up, America! We need continuous radical change NOW. Just do it.

~ CHRISTOPHER JUDGES

EUGENE, OREGON

