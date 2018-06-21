Search PW
Upcoming Events
5:00 pm PFAR Charitable Foundation Chari... @ Private residence, Altadena
PFAR Charitable Foundation Chari... @ Private residence, Altadena
Jun 21 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors host a fundraising wine tasting from 5 to 9 p.m. at a private home in Altadena. The event includes a silent and live auction and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $50,[...]
6:00 pm Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz concert series features Carey Frank from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jun 21 @ 7:00 pm
Rebecca Makkai, in conversation with Maggie Shipstead discusses and signs “The Great Believers” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Health Month event at Central Li... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Health Month event at Central Li... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Jun 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
In a Health Month event, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease, running from 7[...]
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ The Blue Guitar
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ The Blue Guitar
Jun 21 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents Louie Cruz Beltran & His Latin Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
