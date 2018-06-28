Ever since exploding onto National Public Radio in 1992, when the show “This American Life” broadcast him reading his essay “SantaLand Diaries,” about his 45 mortifying days working as a Christmas-season elf in a department store, David Sedaris has become perhaps the most popular humorist of our time.

He has since written six smash-hit essay collections, including “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” as well as the recently released “Calypso,” while traveling the world, giving lectures and conducting book signings for his ardent international fan base.

Sedaris will be coming to Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Thursday, June 28, to read from and sign “Calypso,” and people should be prepared to spend the whole evening at the store, since Sedaris is famous for signing until 2 a.m. due to his highly personal connections with his fans.

In this exclusive interview, the London-based Sedaris discusses how he draws the line on what to expose about his life and his family, how to keep his writing honest even after becoming rich and famous, and how people approach him about being an American living under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Pasadena Weekly: Your new book ‘Calypso’ is still funny as ever, but you really touch on some dark subjects, like the suicide of one of your sisters. How do you find the way to make tragedies like that touching yet funny?

David Sedaris: I need the laugh. That’s part of it for me. I write about things that are horrible. It’s not that I want the laughs. I need them. I’m trying to work those in any way I can. Not gratuitously. Even writing a story about my sister’s suicide, I want laughs. I wouldn’t be able to sit in a theater and listen to nothing, the sound of people shifting in their seats or coughing.

I imagine your family and your husband Hugh are used to you writing about them now, but did you have a hard time navigating what’s acceptable to share and what’s too much?

You assume there are certain things people don’t want written about and I’m usually right about that. Sometimes it’s a surprise, like someone saying, ‘I don’t want people to know I worked there,’ things you wouldn’t expect. And I understand that. Or if they said something bad about someone else and want it out, and I understand that. Someone last night at a Q&A said, ‘Oh, my God, the things you say about Hugh, and I said, ‘What did I say? I wrote that I fell off a ladder, and he asked, ‘Why are you wearing those pants?’ That’s not scandalous. I think it just gives the illusion that people think they know all about him. But do you know what he looks like naked? Do you know what the last time he cried was? Do you know what he dislikes? No you don’t, but because you know he doesn’t like my pants, you think you know him.

Since breaking out in ‘Naked’ in 1997, there’s been a sea change in how much people share about their lives on social media. At the time, it seemed crazy and daring that you shared so much about your life, but now it seems more daring not to share. What do you think about those changes?

I think I see a difference between posting a nude photo of yourself and writing a comic essay about something that happened to you. There’s a trend to expose yourself for fame. I don’t know; I guess I just saw myself more in a tradition of comic writers writing about their lives. You can go all the way back to James Thurber for that. I looked at that differently than people who keep a diary about their lives online for people to read it. I would NEVER do that, because I don’t think people would find that interesting. The majority of stuff that happens to me is really boring or something I don’t know anybody would care to relate to. I give the illusion of exposing myself. To me the most revealing thing one can know about a person, and the reason I would die if people read my diary while I’m alive, is that they would know who I dislike. I don’t mean the president; that’s pretty easy. But on a day to day basis they would know who’s gotten to me, and that would make me feel exposed.

What prompted the move to be overseas and how are your perceptions of the current state of America? Do people say, ‘Oh, my God, what’s going on over there?’ Or do you not really notice since you’re away?

I feel as if Brexit hadn’t happened, I was just going to leave the US for a year, then Hugh and I moved into France and eventually it turned to 18 years. We got a place in London at some point. England just seemed to say, ‘Oh, we’ll scoot down and make room for you. You can be on the BBC and write for the newspaper.’ I was so flattered. I was never an Anglophile or a Francophile, either. I just sort of wound up there. I haven’t been to France in a while, but I’m going in July and I imagine I’ll hear a lot about what kind of idiot are you to have Trump as president.

In England it was Brexit, so what you hear instead is like, ‘Oh, that sucks, doesn’t it?’ because Brexit is like Trump. I feel like my Italian friends did while [former Prime Minister Silvio] Berlusconi was in power. They didn’t vote for him, but were embarrassed by him on a daily basis while he was in power. I’m on tour, on a lecture tour from April 3 to May 25, and then I went home for three days. And then started my book tour, and a book tour is a lot more intense than a lecture tour. I’ve been out of the news, but it’s like the past three weeks I have no idea what’s going on in the world. Normally I am all over it, and I’ve got to say it feels almost great not to know what horrible thing is taking place today. I know it’s just a brief vacation. I’ll get back to it because I don’t want to be an ignorant person.

What do you say to those who critique you, that they found you funnier writing about your poor days than your current success?

I never read anything about myself, so I don’t know. Maybe they are saying that. Sometimes I write about the past and sometimes about the present, and I can always go back to that. It’s false to pretend not to live the life that I lead now. I interviewed an author a few years ago who had sold 15 million copies. I asked, ‘Do you like being rich?’ and he said, ‘I’m not rich,’ and I said, ‘I know the math of how much you get for books.’ I asked if it was a big change for him, took a lot of getting used to? He denied it, and that seems false and unfair when there are so many people who really don’t have money.

Don’t pretend. At the end of the day, I’m still me. When I come home from the book tour, I’m going to be on the side of the road for six to eight hours a day picking up trash, because I can’t not do that. I have this thing where I can’t walk by a piece of litter, so I have to be on the side of the road, dressed in rags, picking it up. I can be both those things, both those people. That’s always funny to me too. I remember taking a humor writing class when I first moved to New York and I said I liked Calvin Trillin. The teacher said, ‘Calvin Trillin? He has a house in Greenwich Village.’ I said, ‘Does that mean he’s not funny, or not a good writer?’ She was just jealous of him. I can pick up a pen and write about something that happened 40 years ago with all the struggle in it today.

David Sedaris reads from and signs “Calypso” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromans.com.