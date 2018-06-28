San Fernando Valley native Kira Morrison, who will be performing Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator in Old Pasadena, is well on the way to establishing herself as a musical force.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist follows influences from a diverse roster, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Theo Katzman and Ingrid Michaelson. While her sound is rooted in pop, the talented young artist also pulls elements of classic and modern rock, jazz, R&B and world music.

Morrison has been singing and playing guitar since age 10 and released her debut EP, “Progressions” in 2014. She studied at the Silver Lake Conservatory of Music and is a recent graduate of Los Angeles College of Music.

Morrison has already shared stages with artists including Aubrey Logan, Donny Most, Matt Bennett and Becky Martin.

Visit her at kiramorrisonmusic.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator. No cover. Call (626) 564-8646 or visit edwinmills.com.