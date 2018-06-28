The Pasadena Museum of California Art (PMCA) announced it will close its doors this fall.

The museum will cease to operate on Oct. 7, after its current exhibitions “Chicago’s Birth Project,” “Exploring California” and “Strata” end.

“The board of directors would like to thank all of the donors, contributors, lenders, museum members, and especially our hard working, dedicated staff who have made this wonderful adventure possible,” said Jim Crawford who serves as the PMCA board chairman.

According to the museum’s website, on June 18 Crawford recommended that the museum close its doors after the exhibition ends after the board voted to shutter the museum.

PMCA Executive Director Susana Smith Bautista informed the museum staff and made the public announcement.

No reason was given for the shutdown.

Longtime Pasadena residents Bob and Arlene Oltman founded the nonprofit museum in 2002. The art lovers collected California art for two decades.

The idea for the museum began in 1999 when the couple began talking about creating a small gallery space that would exhibit the work of the state’s artists.

Founding Director Wesley Jessup decided to broaden the initial vision into a larger museum whose mission would also encompass showcasing design and architecture.

The museum’s mission is to elevate California art and design through exhibitions that explore the cultural dynamics and influences that are unique to the state. California art has long been defined by a spirit of freedom and experimentation, according to the PMCA website. The museum’s exhibitions and educational programs explore the ways California’s distinct perspectives and customs have shaped and defined art in all media.

The museum celebrates old school artists inspired by the region’s mountains and deserts — as well as today’s artists who use the PMCA’s building as a canvas. As a non-collecting institution, the museum develops temporary exhibitions with independent curators, which allows for flexible and dynamic programming.