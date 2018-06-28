Search PW
10:00 am Mail Fraud Discussion at Pasaden... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Mail Fraud Discussion at Pasaden... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jun 28 @ 10:00 am
Guests can learn how to protect themselves from mail fraud in a US Postal Service presentation at 10 a.m.
11:30 am Music on the Green Summer Concer... @ The Alhambra
Music on the Green Summer Concer... @ The Alhambra
Jun 28 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
The summer concert series launches with a performance of Elvis covers by Danny Memphis from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
4:00 pm Songwriting Workshop at Villa Pa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Villa Parke Branch
Songwriting Workshop at Villa Pa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Villa Parke Branch
Jun 28 @ 4:00 pm
Kids age 8 and older are invited to a songwriting workshop with Tim Griffin at 4 p.m. Call to sign up.
5:30 pm Metastatic Breast Cancer Discuss... @ Cancer Support Community
Metastatic Breast Cancer Discuss... @ Cancer Support Community
Jun 28 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Dr. Joanne Mortimer discusses metastatic breast cancer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free, but call for reservations.
6:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jun 28 @ 6:00 pm
David Sedaris discusses and signs “Calypso” at 6 p.m. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are $28 and include a copy of the book. Sedaris will sign all his titles. Do not bring cameras.
