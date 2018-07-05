Power Breakfast

Navy League and USS Pasadena Foundation feed America’s finest

On June 21, the Pasadena Chapter of the Navy League of the United States and the USS Pasadena Foundation arranged for a catered send-off breakfast for the Headquarters Company of the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Regiment of the 4th Marine Division (“Pasadena’s Own”) at the Blecksmith US Marine Corps Reserve Center located in east Pasadena.

The Battalion is a Marine Corps reserve unit with approximately 1,000 reservists and active-duty members training at six different reserve centers in California, Nevada and Utah. In late June the battalion was called up to active duty for a nine-month deployment. The battalion is currently engaged in a month and a half of integrated training with other Marine Corps air and ground units at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center near Twenty Nine Palms. Following that training, most of the battalion will then deploy further and join other Marine units in Okinawa, Japan for the remainder of its active duty. The battalion has a very distinguished history of service in combat in the Pacific during World War II for which it received the Presidential Unit Citation. It was also previously deployed to Iraq.

Over 120 Marines began the first day of their recall at the reserve center, with a breakfast of choice consisting of chicken, bacon or vegetarian burritos along with salsa, fruit, pastries, coffee and orange juice.

Capt. Bill Creedon, USN (Ret.) of La Cañada Flintridge, president of the USS Pasadena Foundation, thanked them for the dedication and considerable sacrifices that they and their families from all around the greater Pasadena area make in order for the rest of us to enjoy the freedoms that many often take for granted. Creedon and the other members of the Navy League and the foundation assisting with the breakfast wished the Marines a productive deployment and a safe return home to their family and friends in nine months.

The Pasadena Chapter of the Navy League and the USS Pasadena Foundation are organizations with members from throughout the greater Pasadena area. Their mission is to provide support to both active and reserve members of the naval services (Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard) and to educate the public regarding the role that sea power plays in maintaining America’s national security.

— Ross Selvidge

History Made Fun

Colorado Street Bridge Party set for July 14

Tickets are on sale for the annual Colorado Street Bridge Party, which will be held from 6 to 11:30 p.m. on July 14.

Vin Fiz Flyer will welcome guests at the Orange Grove Boulevard entrance to the bridge with bluegrass music, starting at 5 p.m.

Three stages — one in the park and two on the bridge — will feature Jimbonaires, Dilemma, and Art Deco Entertainment during the first set beginning at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m. Rob Rio, Upstream and Mercy and the Merkettes will take to the stages to entertain for the rest of the night.

Food vendors include Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Robin’s Wood Fire BBQ, DogHaus, Pam’s Sweet Shack and Funnel Cakes.

Beers are from Craftsman Brewing and Eagle Rock Brewery, with specialty cocktails and wine available for purchase.

Vintage cars will be on display, and there will be an area for children featuring balloons, face painting, drum circles and a rock wall.

Advance ticket prices are $20 for members of Pasadena Heritage, producers of the event, and $18 for nonmembers.

Reduced ticket prices for children 7 to 12 are $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Kids under 7 get in free.

Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for children on the day of the event.

For more information, call (626) 441-6333 or visit pasadenaheritage.org/Bridge. n

— PW Staff