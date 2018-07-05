2,224

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

12

ISIS terrorists have been executed in Iraq. According to Al Jazeera, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed a swift response to the armed group’s killing of 8 captives.

19

people were killed and 20 others injured on Monday when a man detonated an explosive vest in Afghanistan near a gathering of military troops, according to CNN.

29

airstrikes were conducted against ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria between June 25 and July 1. According to the US Department of Defense, the 39 targets were struck in the airstrikes.

— Compiled by

André Coleman