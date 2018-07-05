The Fab Four is long-since history, but Saturday night is a great time to recapture the glory days of the band that set the world on fire, as The Beatunes play those groovy tunes at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

These four guys from LA reproduce the sounds of the Mersey Beat with dead-on accuracy. The Beatunes play the hits from A to Z, starting with the earliest days to The Beatles final farewell. They do it all live, with no backing tracks or studio tricks. They’ve been so successful that fans of all ages have enjoyed their shows. The group has the sound and the look that keeps them on a busy performing schedule around Southern California.

Check them out at thebeatunes.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.