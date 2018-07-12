Eileen Carey has spent her adult life balancing being one of the most respected singer-songwriters on country music’s independent circuit and maintaining a successful home life as a wife and mother to two now-adult children. Now, the longtime Altadena resident has combined the wisdom gained from those two aspects of her life to create the popular website and blog musicmom.com. There she shares her thoughts on everything from parenting and cooking to fun lists of songs and movies that fit different moods and moments of life.

On Saturday, she’ll also be strapping on her boots and hitting the stage of The Rose nightclub in Pasadena for a performance opening for Grammy-winning singing star Rita Coolidge.

The evening is just one part of a busy summer schedule. Carey played a set at the legendary Whisky a Go Go last Friday, with another performance at the Orange County Fair set for July 28, and another show at The Rose on Aug. 18, opening for Jefferson Starship.

“It is a thrill and an honor to be opening for Rita Coolidge at The Rose, my home court so to speak,” says Carey. “She is one of the most legendary country women in the world, and my lead guitarist and music director John McDuffie has been doing the same job for Rita for many years as well. Often I work around Rita’s schedule when booking my shows, but this time I got lucky when she agreed to have me open this show. I am enjoying Rita’s new album ‘Safe in the Arms of Time’ and glad that she is jumping back into touring again. It is inspiring.”

Carey came up with the idea of the Music Mom blog as a means of connecting with mothers in the music industry who want to share their lives with other women with children. She sees the site as an outlet for all parents for whom music is a career. By learning to balance her music career with her husband and two young daughters, she hopes to educate and inspire people through her experiences with music, motherhood and life.

The site was relaunched earlier this year, as Carey broadened the scope and increased the frequency of her posts, particularly in providing fun song lists to brighten all sorts of family occasions. She believes that music is not only a source of emotional and spiritual strength in all types of daily situations, but can also bring society together in our divided times.

“Music is magic because it can cement the relationship between people with similar tastes, but it also works as a uniter because it is the closest thing to our hearts and souls,” says Carey. “We are all music fans here. My husband might be the biggest music fan I know, while my daughters love and support music of all kinds. I like to think that my music career has actually contributed to my family life. I know my career alone has brought together all sides of our families. It also recently allowed a very close family friend to heal from her mother’s death this past summer. Music is powerful.”

Carey is also a fan of positive thinking, a fact that no doubt helps her make it through the hectic pace of a life where she notes, “I’d gladly put 48 hours in a day!” And with some big shows on the schedule and fresh songs always being recorded, it’s easy to see it working for her.

“I try to give people a different way of thinking, a view that offers them alternatives, support and encouragement,” says Carey. “We all have our trials, but I’m 100 percent convinced we can overcome them by maintaining the right attitude in life. I also don’t like to see things from the right or the left. I try to balance all things in my life. I strongly believe in balance. The center.”

Eileen Carey opens for Rita Coolidge at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $38. Visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006.