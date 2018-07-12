More than 20 local groups have banned together to aid the city in its efforts to create a fossil fuel free future.

According to its website, Transition Pasadena advocates for “a more resilient city and for living lighter on our Earth.”

“Under the banner of Pasadena 100, these organizations are advocating for 100-percent renewable energy by the year 2035, a goal that is now within easy reach because of technological breakthroughs in wind, solar and other renewable energy sources,” according a statement issued by Transition Pasadena.

Pasadena 100 is focused on climate crisis and how the city can become a leader in reducing fossil fuel consumption.

The project promotes two concepts: no new long-term fossil fuel contracts, and saving local residents money by getting to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.​

Through its Repair Café project, the group seeks to reduce waste by linking handy men to folks needing repairs.

AltaPasa Green Circle is a collaborative place-making project that promotes an eco-conscious, zero-waste philosophy while responding to the crisis of plastic pollution at the local level. The group is encouraging its coalition to attend two city meetings focused on Pasadena’s energy plans.

Eco Breakfast is a bi-monthly gathering of local environmental advocates who come together to learn about and support each other’s work. The group began meeting after the City Council voted to ban Styrofoam containers in Pasadena. The group is fighting to keep the momentum going and strengthen its collective voice for environmental change in Altadena and Pasadena.

On Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, August 23, officials with Pasadena Water and Power will hold the meetings on its Power Integrated Renewal Plan. The state-mandated plan will help the city determine its energy future over the next 20 years.

The meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p. at the Pasadena Central Library’s Donald Wright Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, and the Hastings