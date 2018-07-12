Rita Coolidge, a legendary vocalist with some 50 years of making hits, visits The Rose in Pasadena Saturday for a night of soulful sounds.

The two-time Grammy winner is known for her soothing voice and top-shelf delivery. Her songs include “We’re All Alone,” “One Fine Day,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and many others.

The former wife of fellow hit-maker Kris Kristofferson formed a musical power couple that put its stamp on the musical landscape starting years ago and continues to this day. Her compositions take inspiration from her own life, as did her 2015 memoir, “Delta Lady.”

Her recently released album, “Safe in the Arms of Time,” features contributions from artists including Graham Nash, Stan Lynch, Chris Stapleton and Keb’ Mo’.

Visit ritacoolidge.net.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Coolidge performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $38. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.