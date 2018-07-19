2,224

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

20

people were killed on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated in Afghanistan. According to Reuters, a Taliban commander was killed in the attack.

100

people protested social issues in Baghdad, shouting “We will overthrow the regime.” Iraqi forces were called in to keep the peace, according to CNN.

12

members of the Russian military were indicted by a grand jury last week. According to CNN, the accused meddled in the 2016 election.

— Compiled by

André Coleman