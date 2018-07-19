Pasadena officials will conduct a community meeting at 6 p.m. July 25 at the Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch, to determine whether the city should continue to plant ficus trees on Green Street.

“Ficus trees provide a multitude of benefits for the city, but also pose unique challenges and maintenance costs that will be discussed at this meeting,” said Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian.

According to Derderian, feedback gathered through the community meeting and a survey will not result in the removal of any healthy trees.

Ficus trees have sparked debates in several communities, including Burbank, Los Angeles and Seal Beach.

Many Los Angeles County cities planted the large, fast-growing species decades ago because they provided shade on sidewalks and in parking lots. But, as time passed, the roots of those trees began buckling sidewalks and leaving debris on nearby buildings, leading to complaints by property owners.

In 2016, three ficus trees were cut down as part of a settlement agreement between the city and Beverly Hills-based Rodeo Holdings, LLC, owners of the building at 427 S. Lake Ave., where the trees were located.

Rodeo Holdings claimed the trees had not been properly maintained by the city, resulting in debris which clogged storm drains and accumulated on sidewalks. They also said the large trees obstructed the view of the building which affected the ability to rent the property. The property owners further claimed that the damaged sidewalks could lead to a slip-and-fall lawsuit. The city initially denied the request, but after the property owners provided reports detailing the existing damage to the building and the sidewalk and an estimate of pending damages, the city agreed to remove the trees.

This isn’t the first time that plans to cut down trees have resulted in a public outcry. In 2009, dozens of people attended City Council meetings to criticize a 1996 streetscape plan that involved repairing damaged sidewalks along portions of Colorado Boulevard in the city’s Playhouse District.

Thirteen ficus trees and 20 carrotwood trees on Colorado between Los Robles to Lake avenues were removed despite public protest.

Public input may also be submitted through a survey available here: https://ww5.cityofpasadena.net/main/ficus-tree-meeting/

The Pasadena Public Library Central Branch is located at 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. For more information, contact the Citizen Service Center at (626) 744-7311.