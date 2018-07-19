Dennis Quaid has brought a lovably roguish charm to the big and small screen for the past 40 years, with roles in countless popular films ranging from “The Right Stuff” and “Innerspace” through his famed turn as Jerry Lee Lewis in “Great Balls of Fire” to “The Rookie” and this year’s surprise smash Christian-themed hit “I Can Only Imagine.” He’s gone from being a legendary Hollywood wild man throughout the ‘80s to sobriety in the ‘90s and beyond, rediscovering the importance his devout Christian faith held in his life along the way.

But aside from staying busy acting, Quaid has developed his passion for music into a second career, touring nationwide this summer with his rock band The Sharks. Blending classic-rock covers with electrifying originals to create a night of freewheeling fun, the group will be backing him at a Saturday stop at The Rose nightclub in Pasadena.

“We started the band on Halloween night in 2000,” he recalls. “Three months before, I’d gone to the Mint nightclub here in LA to see Harry Dean Stanton, an old friend of mine. Jamie James was playing with him, along with most of the rest of the band I have now. I did a couple songs with them and kept going with it. I got Harry Dean’s blessing and went for it.

“Over the last year, we’ve recorded 27 tracks with [Grammy-winning mega-producer] T-Bone Burnett,” adds Quaid. “We’re in the process now of negotiating record deals. We wanna do a vinyl, a real record, not just something just to have. Six covers and the rest originals. We’ll probably put out 10 songs on vinyl, then we’ll find what record company wants to do it.”

A native of Houston, the 64-year-old Quaid grew up as the son of a real estate agent mother and electrician father, with his brother Randy also growing up to be an actor in numerous films including the “Vacation” series. His big break came in 1979 with a key role in the Best Picture-nominated classic “Breaking Away,” and his stardom was solidified when he played astronaut Gordon Cooper in 1983’s space-program biopic “The Right Stuff.”

From there, he began a career that has given him consistent starring roles and solid reviews despite having only one blockbuster — 2004’s “The Day After Tomorrow” — along the way. Yet his sly grin and Everyman charm have earned him the loyalty of Hollywood, even as he successfully battled cocaine addiction and anorexia nervosa in the 1990s and the near-loss of his infant twins due to medical malpractice a decade ago.

With his career morphing from leading-man to supporting roles, Quaid decided it was time to give music a bigger piece of his time. He had managed to learn how to play piano like the legendary Lewis over the course of just a year while prepping for “Great Balls of Fire” three decades ago, and found he could open more doors through his many friendships with other artists.

“I’ve had such a lucky life with who I’ve had a musical education with,” says Quaid. “From Jerry Lee to Bob Seger to Cowboy Jack Clement, the original engineer at Sun Studios. I just had really great people, like a classic Cajun fiddle player, and Harry Dean Stanton, and I wrote the song “Closer to You” for ‘The Big Easy’ because I met the Neville Brothers while filming that in New Orleans.

“I had a band in the ’80s called The Eclectics, which was Bonnie Raitt’s band,” adds Quaid. “The night we got our record deal, we broke up, just like that movie ‘The Commitments.’ Next day, I was in drug rehab and the band just split up. I’ve been playing and writing since I was 12. I’m not a lead, I’m a rhythm guitar player. It’s all about getting the girls, ya know.”

Quaid is thrilled with getting to focus on his music, noting “I’ve got more fire in my belly now than I did in my 20s. We’re going to be the oldest band to make it in rock and roll.” Playing nearly 40 shows on the current tour, he is digging deep into his musical memories as the band plays “about 25 percent covers and 75 percent originals,” drawing from his youthful favorites like Hank Williams, Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Beatles for the oldies selections in the shows.

“You won’t know sometimes if it’s an original or not but what we offer out is a good time,” says Quaid. “Everyone has a good time. The audiences paid their money, and went to the trouble of buying a ticket. We do a very high-powered show. We get people up and moving.”

On the movie front, Quaid is getting ready to play Ronald Reagan in the upcoming biopic “Reagan,” which is slated to hit theaters next summer. He notes that the film tells the story of the former president’s entire life rather than focusing on his presidential career, and is unconcerned about liberal Hollywood backlash for portraying the conservative icon.

“It’s not a political movie, it’s about him,” says Quaid. “He was a very interesting person. He did great things. He ended the Cold War and made Americans feel good about the nation after Watergate. Yet he was also inscrutable, having a sunny disposition but hard to figure out.

“There’s no hassle for me in Hollywood, and people let me do my thing,” he adds. “I really get bored hearing actors spout their political views, If actors wanna talk about their champagne problems, that’s fine. I’m tolerant of everyone.”

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks play at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $58. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.