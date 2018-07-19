Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jul
19
Thu
5:30 pm Mitigating the Side Effects of C... @ Cancer Support Community
Mitigating the Side Effects of C... @ Cancer Support Community
Jul 19 @ 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm
Dr. Robert Chu presents the first of three sessions on mitigating the side effects of cancer treatment, discussing acupuncture, nutrition and exercise, integrated with standard medical protocols, from 5:30 to 6:45 tonight, July 19 and[...]
6:00 pm Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Jul 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz concert series presents Nolan Shaheed from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to[...]
7:00 pm Boston Court New Play Reading Fe... @ Boston Court Performing Arts Center
Boston Court New Play Reading Fe... @ Boston Court Performing Arts Center
Jul 19 @ 7:00 pm
The annual festival features four new plays by Los Angeles playwrights, with panel discussions tonight and July 26 and play performances this Saturday and July 28. The plays are “How the Light Gets In” by[...]
7:00 pm San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Jul 19 @ 7:00 pm
The meeting features expert Tim Culbertson speaking on “Laelia Purpurata, the Queen of Cattleya” starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, and refreshments are included.
7:00 pm Shakespeare by the Sea @ Garfield Park
Shakespeare by the Sea @ Garfield Park
Jul 19 @ 7:00 pm
Theatre company Shakespeare by the Sea brings free performances of The Bard’s works to audiences around Southern California. The organization’s goal is to bring classic works to underserved, culturally diverse audiences in order to ignite[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments