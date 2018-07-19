John York, a former member of The Byrds, is uniquely poised to recapture the artistry of Bob Dylan, which he plans to do Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

The Byrds performed some of Dylan’s songs and carried on his folk-rock style in an electric format. In Friday’s concert, York performs a solo, acoustic concert of the troubadour/poet’s catalogue.

Over the years, York’s vocal and instrumental prowess has kept him in good company. He’s performed with luminaries including Roger McGuinn, Barry McGuire, Gene Clark, Clarence White, Nicky Hopkins, Doug Sahm, Johnny Rivers, The Mamas and the Papas and a range of stars from the decade that produced the folk-rock sound.

His rich, emotional voice does justice to the tunes that sparked the imagination of a generation. Visit johnyorkmusic.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.