Put on your dancing shoes as The New Recessionaires play the swing tunes at the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Saturday Swing Dance.

The band specializes in sounds from the 1920s through the 1950s and beyond. Those in the band boast top-notch, professional credentials and know how to deliver. They’re all old friends, and have performed with Royal Crown Revue, among others.

The group is led by Bill Ungerman on saxophones who also is known for writing and arranging for Royal Crown Revue. He is joined by guitarist James Achor, bassist and roots player Veikko Lepisto, Willie McNeil on drums, pianist Mike Boito, and, up front, top vocalist Makinna Ridgway.

Visit thenewrecessionaires.com.

A free dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and the dancing starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Grace Hall, behind the Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran Church, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $20. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.