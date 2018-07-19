LORI MCKENNA, The Tree (CN/Thirty Tigers): ****

The Grammy-winning songwriter and mom of five has remained rooted in suburban Massachusetts while composing hits for Little Big Town (“Girl Crush”) and Tim McGraw (“Humble & Kind”), among others. Opening her 11th solo release with the insightful, unpretentiously sung “A Mother Never Rests,” she wraps with heartfelt credo “Like Patsy Would” (“I wanna write it down like Hemingway/ Like it’s the last damn thing I’ll ever say/ And try to sing it like Patsy would”) — a fitting cap to a simply produced (by Dave Cobb) set of hummable gems (“You Won’t Even Know I’m Gone,” “The Lot Behind St. Mary’s”) of learned wisdom. lorimckenna.com

JON CLEARY, Dyna-Mite (FHQ/Thirty Tigers): ***

The New Orleans fixture and erstwhile Bonnie Raitt keyboardist returns with more “Big Greasy” grooves — tempered with smoother R&B ballads like “Skin in the Game” (an inviting showcase for his raspy vocal) and “21st Century Gypsy Singing Lover Man” (the latter co-written with Taj Mahal). The yearning piano lament “Frenchmen Street Blues” is a highlight, though more celebrations like “All Good Things” would be welcome. They’re linked by deep musicianship and an overarching message: Hard times may be an enduring fact of life, but so’s the music created to alleviate them. joncleary.com

ELLE BELLE, No Signal (Little Record Company): ****

LA artist Christopher Pappas gives an intelligent spin to the “breakup record” concept; the ex he cries he “can’t love anymore” during “The Witch is Burning” isn’t a lover, but politics. Composed after 2016’s election, the nine New Wave-flavored tracks dance through stages of grief. Pappas’ arrangements and harmonic balance make his dark synth-pop engagingly listenable, whether he’s buoying cynicism with hooks (“Nothing New Under the Sun”) or grimly acknowledging “The Real World”: “Get your money/ People were dying/ All we did was stop and stare/ Now it seems so silly/ But I guess you had to be there.” ellebellemusic.com

HAWKS AND DOVES, From a White Hotel (Jullian): ***½

After several years of rough luck (including prison) caused by stunningly bad, drug-addled choices, gravel-voiced Portland troubadour Kasey Anderson returns with a roots-rock band that magnifies the throbbing pulse of his confessional songwriting. Friends like guitarist Eric Ambel, Blind Pilot organist Dave Jorgensen and late Tom Waits saxophonist Ralph Carney also season highlights like “Chasing the Sky,” “Lithium Blues,” “Every Once in a While” and “Get Low,” boosting the sense of a wayward soul’s homecoming. RIYL Steve Earle, Travis Meadows. At Love Song Bar in DTLA July 25. kaseyandersonmusic.com