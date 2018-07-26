Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold died Saturday due to complications caused by pancreatic cancer.

A Pasadena resident and a native of Los Angeles, Gold was a restaurant critic for four decades. His reviews appeared in LA Weekly, the Los Angeles Times and New York-based Gourmet Magazine.

According to the LA Times, Gold was diagnosed with the disease in early July.

Born in Los Angeles in 1960, Gold’s father was a probation officer and his mother was a school librarian. He attended UCLA and began working as a proofreader at the LA Weekly in the 1980’s, soon thereafter covering music for that newspaper. He made his mark with his “Counter Intelligence” column, which Gold used to review small restaurants off the beaten path.

In 2007, while at the LA Weekly, Gold became the first and only food critic to win a Pulitzer Prize. According to Wikipedia, the citation referenced his “zestful, wide ranging restaurant reviews, expressing the delight of an erudite eater.”

The column was eventually picked up by the Los Angeles Times.

A collection of his reviews, “Counter Intelligence: Where to Eat in the Real Los Angeles,” was published in 2000.

“Food criticism before him — and even during his time — focused on the austere, the high-end, the Michelin stars. Gold redefined the genre, drawn more to hole-in-the-wall joints, street food, mom-and-pop shops and ethnic restaurants than he was to haute cuisine. Although he appreciated and wrote beautifully about fine dining, he revered the taco truck more than the tasting menu,” wrote Times reporter Andrea Chang.

In 1999, Gold moved to New York, where he worked for Gourmet. He returned to LA in 2001, going to work for the LA Weekly, where he worked until 2012. After that, he began writing for the Times, helping the newspaper start its LA Food Bowl Festival.

Gold was the subject of the 2015 documentary “City of Gold,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival that year.

He is survived by his wife, LA Times Arts & Entertainment Editor and former LA Weekly Editor in Chief Laurie Ochoa. The couple has a 23-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. No information has been published regarding memorial services.