SHOWTIMES

Friday July 27 to Thursday Aug 2 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7 p.m.

Book Club Fri.-Thurs., 4:15 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:15, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

The First Purge Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Overboard Fri.-Thurs., 3:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Thurs., 10:10 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Fri.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:45, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:45, 5:15, 8, 10:30 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

The Equalizer 2 Fri.-Sat., 12:30, 4, 7:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:45 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri. 1:10, 4:15, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 4:30, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri. 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 3, 3:30, 4:10, 6:30, 7, 7:45, 10, 10:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 3, 3:30, 3:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 3, 3:30, 3:50, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Skyscraper Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

Across the Universe Sun. only, 7 p.m.

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

The Cakemaker Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Fri. 1, 3:50, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 3:50, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 1, 3:50, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 1, 3:50, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1, 3:50, 9:55 p.m.

Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m.

Generation Wealth Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.

The King Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m.

Leave No Trace Fri.-Sun., 1:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:50, 7:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri. 1:20, 4:10, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:20, 4:10, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

RBG Fri. 4:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:20 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4:30 p.m.

Sailor Moon R & S — The Movies Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You Fri. 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers Fri. 1:40, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

Whitney Fri.-Thurs., 10:10 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:15 p.m.

Yellow Submarine Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:55, 5:05, 7:40, 10:05 p.m.

Blindspotting Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 3:50, 5:30, 7:45, 10, 12:15 a.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 3:50, 5:30, 7:45, 10, 12:15 a.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 3:50, 5:30, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 3:50, 5:30, 7:45, 10 p.m.

Christopher Robin Thurs. only, 6, 8:30, 9:30, 11 p.m.

Eighth Grade Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:05, 7:55, 10:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:05, 7:55, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:05, 7:55, 10:40 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 2:35, 5:20, 8:05, 10:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Wed., 11:25 a.m., 1:10, 4:30, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri. 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 2:15, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:20, 2:15, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:15, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 2:15, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 2:25, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 2:15, 5, 7:10, 8:15, 9:35 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri. 11:20 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:15, 11:45, 12 midnight, 12:30 a.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:15, 11:45, 12 midnight, 12:30 a.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 7, 8, 8:30, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You Fri.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 2:10, 5:55, 8:20, 10:35 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies Fri. 11:05 a.m., 12:05, 1:15, 3:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:05, 12:45, 3, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 12:05, 1:15, 3:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m., 1:15, 3:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:05 a.m., 12:05, 1:15, 3:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web Fri. 11:15 a.m., 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 9:55 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 9:55 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Sun., 11:35 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8:05, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

Blindspotting Fri.-Sun., 9:35 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 2:55, 5:15, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 2:40, 5, 8:15, 10:25 p.m.

Christopher Robin Thurs. only, 6, 8:30, 9:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri. 11:55 a.m., 2:15, 5:35, 8:15, 10:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:55 a.m., 2:15, 5:35, 7:25, 8:15, 10:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2, 5:20, 7:10, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Sun., 5:30, 8:10, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 5:25, 7:55, 10:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri.-Sun., 9:40 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:05, 4:50, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1, 4:35, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sun., 9:40 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:35, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 11:55 a.m., 2:45, 5:15, 7:50, 10:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5, 7:35, 10:40 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:25, 2:20, 3, 4:55, 5:55, 7:30, 8:35, 10:05, 11:25, 12:20 a.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:25, 2:20, 3, 4:55, 5:55, 7:30, 8:35, 10:05, 11:25 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 12:10, 2:05, 2:45, 4:40, 5:55, 7:15, 8:35, 9:50, 11:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10, 2:05, 2:45, 4:40, 5:55, 7:15, 8:35, 9:50, 11:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:45, 1:15, 1:35, 2, 2:45, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:45, 8:10, 8:30, 9:15, 9:45, 10:30, 11, 11:20, 11:45, 12:25 a.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:45, 1:15, 1:35, 2, 2:45, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:45, 8:10, 8:30, 9:15, 9:45, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12:35, 1:05, 1:20, 1:45, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 5, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 7:55, 8:15, 9:15, 9:30, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12:35, 1:05, 1:20, 1:45, 2:30, 3:45, 4:15, 5, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 7:55, 8:15, 9:15, 9:30, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 3:15, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 3, 4:45 p.m.

Skyscraper Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:40, 5:05, 7:35, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 11:10 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:45, 5:35, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:20, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri. only, 7:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies Fri.-Sun., 9:35 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12:25, 1:25, 2:35, 3:20, 4:45, 6, 7, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:25, 1:25, 2:35, 3:15, 4:45, 5:45, 7, 9:05 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 3:35 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web Fri.-Sat., 10:10, 12:20 a.m.; Sun. 10:10, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:55, 11:05 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! — Summer Encore Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Thurs., 7, 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D Fri.-Thurs., 3:30 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Across the Universe (2007) Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:20, 12:50, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 12:50, 3:30, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

Blindspotting Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 12:45, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 12:55, 3:20, 5:50, 8:30, 11 p.m.

Christopher Robin Thurs. only, 6, 9 p.m.

The Darkest Minds Thurs. only, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 2:05, 5:10, 8:20, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:45 a.m., 2:50, 6, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:50 a.m., 3, 10:50 p.m.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri. 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4, 5:10, 7, 8:10, 10, 11:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4, 5:15, 7, 8:10, 10, 11:05 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4, 5:15, 7, 8:10, 10, 11 p.m.; Wed. 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4, 5:15, 8:10, 10:10, 11 p.m.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2018 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:15, 4:20, 7:20, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:50, 4:45, 7:40, 10:50 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:45, 4:50, 7:50, 10:50 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 12:40, 1:40, 3:40, 4:40, 6:40, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:50 a.m., 12:40, 1:40, 3:40, 4:40, 6:40, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 10:50 a.m., 12:40, 1:40, 3:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 12:40, 1:40, 3:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:30, 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2, 5:30, 6:45, 9, 10:20 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 1, 4:30, 8, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 4:30, 7:50, 11:05 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D Fri.-Sun., 3:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 3 p.m.

Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Skyscraper Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 9:50 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You Fri. 9:40 a.m., 2:50 p.m.; Sat. 9:40 a.m., 7:05 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:50, 8:10 p.m.; Wed. 2:50 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri. 8 p.m.; Thurs. 7, 10 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7, 10:20 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web Fri. 12:30, 5:40, 11 p.m.; Sat. 4:15, 10 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:30, 5:40, 10:50 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 10:50 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

Across the Universe (2007) Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri. 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 1:45, 3:55, 6:30, 7, 9:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 7, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m., 1:15, 3:35, 4:05, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Mon. 10:35 a.m., 12:45, 1:25, 4:15, 6:15, 7, 10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 2:40, 3:55, 7, 10 p.m.

Blindspotting Fri. 10:05 a.m., 12:25, 2:50, 5:15, 8, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 10:10 a.m., 12:35, 3:45, 5:20, 8, 10:40 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:05 a.m., 12:25, 2:50, 5:15, 8, 10:40 p.m.

The Darkest Minds Thurs. only, 7:15, 10 p.m.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! — Summer Encore Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri. 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:20 a.m., 1:30, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:20 a.m., 1:30, 5:10, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 7:40, 11 p.m.; Wed. 10:20 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

The First Purge Fri. 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 3:55, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 2:55, 4:45, 6:45, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 3:55, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:35 a.m., 1:45, 3:45, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 10:35 a.m., 1:50, 5:25, 6:50, 10:25 p.m.; Wed. 10:35 a.m., 2, 5:25, 10:25 p.m.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2018 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri. 10:55 a.m., 2, 4:25, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 2, 4:25, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m., 1:55, 4:25, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m., 2:50, 5:10, 6:55, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:05 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 6:55, 9:40 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri. 12:55, 3:50, 6:55, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 12:50, 4:10, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:55, 3:50, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:55, 3:50, 6:55, 9:55 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri. 10:45 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 10:10 a.m., 1:55, 3:45, 6:50, 9:35 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10:45 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 6, 7:30, 9:30, 11 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 6, 7:15, 7:30, 9:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9:30, 11 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 6, 7:30, 9:35, 11 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9:35, 11 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:20, 2:30, 6, 7:30, 9:35, 11 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 7:30, 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.; Thurs. 4 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri. 11:20 a.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m., 6:50 p.m.; Mon. 10:15 a.m., 7:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:10, 7:55 p.m.

Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Sailor Moon R & S — The Movies Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Skyscraper Fri. 11:35 a.m., 2:15, 4:25, 7:55, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:35 a.m., 2:15, 4:15, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 1:55, 2:45, 5:25, 8:05, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 12:10, 2:40, 4:25, 8, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 1:35, 5:20, 7:50, 10 p.m.; Wed. 11:30 a.m., 1:35, 5:20, 7:50, 10 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You Fri. 4:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 4:15, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 4:10, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 4:30, 9:35 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7, 9:55 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies Fri. 10:35 a.m., 1:25, 4:35, 7:05, 10 p.m.; Sat. 1:45, 4:45, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:25, 4:35, 4:50, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:05, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 a.m., 12:35, 3:05, 4:40, 6:45, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:35 a.m., 12:50, 3:05, 4:40, 7:05, 10:35 p.m.

Trolls Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web Fri. 10:10 a.m., 4:55, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 10:10 a.m., 4:55, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 10:10 a.m., 4:55, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 a.m., 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 4:55, 9:35 p.m.