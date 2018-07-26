It’s a Wednesday afternoon at the Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. About 20 people are gathered for a dance class. But there’s something unusual about the way instructor Michelle Kolb takes a seat at the front of the group, making rhythmic movements that her students follow while also sitting down.

The class is part of Lineage’s long-running Dance for Joy program, designed eight years ago to help people living with Parkinson’s disease and other disorders maintain or improve the neurological pathways that control their movements. Combined with dance and movement classes for people with autism, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries and strokes — as well as an acting and fencing class that helps both memory and movement — Lineage helps dozens of people each week to improve their quality of life as they face epic personal challenges.

“For folks with neurological challenges, it’s difficult to find free creative outlets,” says Brian Elerding, program manager of Dance for Joy. “[Lineage artistic director] Hilary Thomas and Michelle started it off as just a class with three people at first and over time it’s grown and grown and grown. We also have an everyday movement class that covers things like standing up in an airplane, getting out of a car and walking backwards.

“Another thing that tends to happen with folks with Parkinson’s and other neuro challenges is they start to lose control of their breath, voice and facial expressions,” adds Elerding. “We added a voice class and a music therapy a style class, and an acting class so that we can focus on being creative and mitigating some of those effects. We don’t say that we heal them, but studies have shown that participating in this kind of thing mitigates the symptoms. It’s all free for people, funded by grants and individual donors.”

Indeed, the classes are supported by grants from the Pasadena Arts League, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Tournament of Roses Foundation in addition to individual donors. The acting classes, which thus far have focused on Shakespearean monologues in keeping with Elerding’s other role as the head of the Shakespeare Ensemble Theatre, are held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, while the everyday movement classes are at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Voice lessons are at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, with dance classes at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at noon, with no registration required. The classes cater to all skill levels, with participants strongly encouraged to dress comfortably so that movement is easy.

One person who has benefited greatly from the classes is Monrovia resident Amy Carlson, who has been active in the program since 2015 and is now a member of Lineage’s board of directors and teacher of the Every Day Movement class. She learned about the classes from her friend Trish Low, who was one of the first three people to participate in the program.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in February, 2012,” recalls Carlson. “At that time I was in Colorado and it wasn’t a very invasive species at that time. I’d take a pill once a day and I was fine. After I was in California and a few more years in the game, I started to realize it’s much more invasive than it had been before, because it creeps up on you.

“My doctor, Giselle Petzinger at USC, is into not just exercise for Parkinson’s but a specific type – almost like educational exercise,” adds Carlson. “You have to really be learning something and engaged with your body. Skilled exercise, doing something you’ve never learned before. I always loved dance but had been kind of a klutz, and I thought if I did dance I’d be cool.”

Carlson, 50, started attending the Lineage Saturday modern dance class for “normal people” while she was still able to work as a construction project manager, switching into the Dance for Joy program as her Parkinson’s advanced and she had to stop working. She notes that “I can take my meds and feel pretty good, but if I spend an hour on the dance floor, I’ll feel really good, and if I dance for an hour, I don’t feel Parkinson’s.”

Yet she also noted that her arm was tremoring while holding the phone for her interview “because I’m in one spot talking to you.” Carlson notes that the reason the Dance for Joy and other classes work so well is that people with Parkinson’s lose automaticity, or the ability to do normal activities without thinking about the specific action, and that thinking intentionally to follow a specific action activates the neural pathways.

“Everyone comments on how welcoming the place is, that they feel comfortable coming there and being themselves,” says Carlson. “Hilary and Brian are genuinely interested in Parkinson’s, and always ask questions to advance their knowledge. One of the things that is important to me is being in community with people who know what it’s like.”

For her part, instructor Kolb has found that the classes have even benefited people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, as well as breast cancer survivors. She first took interest in the subject of how dance and movement can circumvent these issues while taking part in a Lineage show called “The Brain in Motion,” which featured different dances about different parts of the brain.

After learning about the Mark Morris Dance Group’s classes during her research for the show, she and Thomas spoke with the Morris company manager and traveled to San Francisco a month later for a training workshop on how to teach the classes. A Baltimore native who has been dancing with Lineage for the past 11 years, she considers teaching the classes “one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“I think it shows an amazing ability to heal people from a bad day or a bad diagnosis,” says Kolb. “I wanted to create a nonjudgmental, safe space for people to explore not only their movement possibilities but also a safe space for creative and emotional expression.

“I try to get all the classes to be inspiring, but I wind up being inspired so much with every class I teach,” she continues. “It’s amazing, because it’s a family now.”

Lineage Performing Arts Center will be moving for a few months starting Aug. 1, to the First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. It will relocate to a new permanent location around the start of 2019. Visit lineagepac.org.