A divided Pasadena City Council approved a controversial housing and mixed-use planned development at a former naval testing site in East Pasadena.

Pasadena Gateway, LLC will demolish 29 existing buildings on the 8.5 acre site on Foothill Boulevard near Sierra Madre Villa Avenue. Those units will be replaced with 550 apartments in eight residential units along with nearly 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The project, which includes above-ground and subterranean parking, will also include 46 units for low-income renters and 23 units for people with moderate incomes.

The project would also include two acres of recreational space, including a public park, courtyards, a dog park, a fitness center, two clubhouses and a retail court.

Council members Victor Gordo, Tyron Hampton and Gene Masuda voted against the project.

“It’s 550 residential units right next to the freeway. That’s a very unhealthy situation with the exhaust from the cars. It’s poison. To allow a project this size in that location is terrible,” Masuda said.

Hampton said he was concerned about the traffic and the quality of life issues the project could cause.

The developer will be required to clean up the soil at the site.

The site housed a furniture company in the 1920s. It was later purchased by Caltech, which used it for research into jet propulsion in the 1930s and maintained it during World War II.

The Navy purchased the property from Caltech in 1945 and used it for classified projects and torpedo testing during the Cold War.

The research center consisted of approximately 60 buildings which included testing laboratories, machine shops, a foundry, and storage buildings, including one for classified materials.

“We have to protect the quality of life for everyone,” Masuda said. “We have to be thinking about the health and the lives of the residents of our city – that’s our responsibility.”