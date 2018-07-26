Search PW
Jul
26
Thu
4:00 pm Songs and Stories from around th... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Songs and Stories from around th... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Jul 26 @ 4:00 pm
Tweens are invited to Ken Frawley Takes You around the World, featuring songs and stories from the world over at 4 p.m.
6:00 pm Music on the Main Jazz Series at... @ Descanso Gardens
Music on the Main Jazz Series at... @ Descanso Gardens
Jul 26 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz concert series closes with Aaron Weinstein from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5[...]
6:30 pm Hernandez String Quartet Concert @ Memorial Park
Hernandez String Quartet Concert @ Memorial Park
Jul 26 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Pasadena Summer Youth Chamber Orchestra presents the Hernandez String Quartet is a concert of classical music and music of The Beatles from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jul 26 @ 7:00 pm
Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl discuss and sign “Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave and Brilliant Young Women” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jul 26 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents the Jaz Sawyer Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
