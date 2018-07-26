VALLEY QUEEN, Supergiant (Roll Call): ***½

Frontwoman Natalie Carol’s fierce soprano is a chameleonic guide through 10 often tempestuous tracks questioning place and purpose in the universe. “You’ve gotta let me ride” she howls on “Ride” before gentling to muse, “Maybe what they need is my tender song/ How I long to touch their hearts, send their hearts along” during “Gems and Rubies,” framed by plaintive “Sweet Jane”-type guitar riffs. Teamed with Best Coast/FIDLAR producer Lewis Pesacov, the LA-based quartet’s dynamic arrangements deftly balance those emotional poles. Highlights: “Chasing the Muse,” the dreamy “Two of Cups.” At Moroccan Lounge in Downtown LA July 28. valleyqueenmusic.com

CAROLINA STORY, Lay Your Head Down (Black River Americana): ***

East Nashville husband-and-wife duo Ben and Emily Roberts’ avowed inspirations — Ryan Adams and Hank Williams Sr. — inform their embrace of melody and stories of everyday life. “You Who Makes the Storm Break” and “Rich Man” (“A man who knows winter and also defeat/ Will find himself sittin’ in a heavenly seat”) track marital compromises and connections, while pedal steel rolls and their vocal chemistry deepen the emotional pull of the celebratory “Let Me Rock, Let Me Roll.” RIYL Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio’s “Nashville” duets. carolinastory.com

BOZ SCAGGS, Out of the Blues (Concord): ****

Part of the ’70s blue-eyed soul wave, Scaggs’ vocal grit always set him apart from contemporaries like Darryl Hall and later Dukes of September bandmate Michael McDonald. It still does. 2013’s “Memphis” and 2015’s “A Fool to Care” demonstrated his deep affinity for old-school R&B, and this tastefully considered set similarly backs his still potent, leathery baritone with ace players (guitarists Doyle Bramhall II, Ray Parker Jr. and Charlie Sexton, bassist Willie Weeks, drummer Jim Keltner, keyboardist Jim Cox). Amongst joyous, knowing covers of Jimmy McCracklin, Jimmy Reed, Don Robey and Jack Walroth, the standout may be Scaggs’ transformation of Neil Young’s “On the Beach” into near-apocalyptic blues. bozscaggs.com

YACINE BOULARÈS, VINCENT SEGAL & NASHEET WAITS, Abu Sadiya (Accords Croisés): ****

Free jazz meets trance in contemplative instrumental exchanges that wind and curl like cigarette smoke at an after-hours jam. French-Tunisian clarinetist/saxophonist Yacine Boularès, drummer Nasheet Waits and resourceful French cellist Vincent Ségal explore rhythms with deliberate care in 11 pieces rooted in 18th- and 19th-century stambeli trance, fascinating music developed by sub-Saharan slaves relocated to Tunisia. “Tahkmira” thrums with percussive energy, but the more pensive dynamics of “Bahriyya — The Water Spirits,” “Mirage” and “Sadiya” better reflect the absorbing album entire. yacineboulares.com