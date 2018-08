FUNNY LADY

The Altadena Library’s summer reading program features performer, playwright and humorist Kres Mersky in a series of one-acts and monologues titled “Tiny Baby” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Altadena Library, 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Free. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org.

DANCE MUSIC

The Rotary Club of Altadena’s Farnsworth Park summer concert series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday with rock and roll dance music by Déja Vu at 568 Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. Free. Call (626) 798-6335 or visit altadenarotary.com.

PARLOR GAMES

The Pasadena Senior Center’s free summer concert series features Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys at 6 p.m. Monday at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

GEEKS AND TRIVIA

T. Boyle’s Tavern, 37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia Nights at 8 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays. Free. Call (626) 578-0957 or visit tboylestavern.com.