Aug
2
Thu
Book Signing at Vroman's @ Vroman's Bookstore
Aug 2 @ 7:00 pm
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Aug 2 @ 7:00 pm
Tisha Morris discusses and signs “Clutter Intervention” at 7 p.m.
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Aug 2 @ 7:30 pm
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Aug 2 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents the Adam Levy Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
Aug
3
Fri
Free Food Bank, Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center
Aug 3 @ 9:00 am
Free Food Bank, Free Film at Pas... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Aug 3 @ 9:00 am
Low-income individuals 60 and older can receive two boxes of food from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Proof of income and a California ID are required. Free film matinees screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays.[...]
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
A guided tour visits highlights of the Norton Simon collections from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., included in museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and those 18 and younger.
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association @ Paseo Colorado
Aug 3 @ 7:00 pm
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Associat... @ Paseo Colorado
Aug 3 @ 7:00 pm
The Association’s free Friday night dance series presents Salsa Night with Louie Cruz Beltran starting with a free swing dance lesson at 7 p.m. followed by live music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
