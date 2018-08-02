The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Diego on Monday ruled that it had no power to invalidate an act of the Dutch government, allowing Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum to keep a pair of Renaissance paintings pilfered by the Nazis during World War II.

The ruling ends any chance that the family of Jewish Dutch art dealer Jacques Goudstikker will recover the paintings that he was forced to give up to Nazis during the war.

The life-size panels depicting Adam and Eve have been in the museum’s collection since Simon purchased them in 1971.

They were painted by German Renaissance master Lucas Cranach the Elder in 1530.

In a statement, the Norton Simon Museum said it was pleased with the court’s decision, writing that it “should finally put this matter to rest.”

In the opinion for the Ninth Circuit, Judge M. Margaret McKeown said that in order for Marei Von Saher, Goudstikker’s heir, to recover the works the court would have to invalidate an official act of the Dutch government which set a 1951 deadline for claimants to file for restoration of rights to works recovered after World War II.

In 1998, Dutch officials rejected Von Saher’s direct petition. In 1999 a Dutch appeals court denied her demand for the paintings.

Ruling on the Dutch post-war restitution system “would require making sensitive political judgments that would undermine international comity,” wrote the judge.

Nazi leader Hermann Göring obtained the paintings after he seized them in a forced sale from Goudstikker after the invasion of the Netherlands in May 1940. Goudstikker died after fleeing the Netherlands, leaving behind some 1,200 artworks.

After the war, Allied forces recovered artwork seized by Göring and gave hundreds of pieces to the Dutch government. The paintings were sold to Simon in 1971.

Desi Goudstikker, Jacques’ wife, unsuccessfully attempted to reclaim the artwork through the government’s restitution process. Von Saher, her daughter-in-law, took up the cause and after eight years recovered over 200 Goudstikker masterpieces in the largest successful restitution claim of Nazi-looted artwork.