2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

4 cyclists, including 2 Americans, were killed when they were struck by a car near the Afghanistan border. On Monday afternoon ISIS issued a statement on Twitter in Arabic claiming responsibility for the attack.

10 people in Afghanistan were wounded Tuesday after ISIS extremists attacked a government building, according to Reuters.

4 people were killed and 4 others injured in a bomb blast last week in an armed attack by ISIS in Baghdad. According to Reuters, the bomb was placed under a bridge.