AMANDA SHIRES, To the Sunset (Silver Knife): ****

Where 2016’s acclaimed “My Piece of Land” gracefully waltzed and shuffled, the violinist/songwriter’s fifth album poetically rocks as swaths of forward-phased bass, synths and hubby Jason Isbell’s electric guitar pad and seemingly toughen Shires’ gentle voice. It fragments during urgent rockers “Eve’s Daughter” and “Take On the Dark”; turns dreamy for “Swimmer” (reprised from 2011’s “Carrying Lightning,” shimmering keyboards replacing the original’s whistles); and rings with authoritative clarity for “White Feather” (“It could be learned behavior to fold and call it failure ’cause you’re terrified of showin’ your hand/ I think you feel safer bumbling your prayers to a god you don’t understand”). At the El Rey in LA Aug. 16.

HOWLIN RAIN, The Alligator Bride (Silver Current): **½

In contrast to 2015’s greasier, acoustic-textured “Mansion Songs,” the Bay Area rockers’ fifth studio album’s plugged in and radiating cosmic vibes on the prowl for what Levon Helm memorably euphemized as “an adult portion.” The Grateful Dead influence is unmistakable. Close your eyes, and when guitar-slinging frontman Ethan Miller wails and trades riffs with slide guitarist Daniel Cervante over bassist Jeff McElroy and Nocona/Old Californio drummer Justin Smith’s rock-solid rhythms, it’s easy to imagine yourself front of stage circa 1973. At Teragram Ballroom in Downtown LA Saturday, Aug. 4. howlinrain.com

SHEMEKIA COPELAND, America’s Child (Alligator): ***

“Ain’t Got Time for Hate”: Opening her eighth album denouncing racism, the blues diva explores the theme with righteous resilience supported by producer/guitarist Will Kimbrough and Americana luminaries Mary Gauthier, Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Steve Cropper, and John Prine (dueting on his swampy “Great Rain”), tempering her ferocious vocal power with interpretive insight. Highlights: “In the Blood of the Blues” (“I’m the soul clenched like a fist on a demon slave ship/ I’m the fire in the crack of the whip on a good man’s spine”), standout “Would You Take My Blood,” and a transforming read of the Kinks’ “I’m Not Like Everybody Else.” shemekiacopeland.com

KENDL WINTER, Stumbler’s Business (Team Love): ****

The Olympia-based singer-songwriter has been a prodigious presence since the early 2000s in half a dozen Americana, bluegrass, indie-rock and folk ensembles, including her Lowest Pair duo with Palmer T. Lee. On her first solo release since 2013’s “It Can Be Done!” she sings and writes like a more melodious, less eccentric Victoria Williams. Against spare bass-mandolin-organ backing, she plucks banjo and plies spells with haunting tracks like “The River’s Will,” “Beauty We Beg,” “Nebraska” (“You’re killin’ me”), and the learn-from-your-mistakes title track. kendlwinter.bandcamp.com