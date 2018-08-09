What right did virtually blacklisted NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other pro football players have last season to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem?

Another important question is will First Amendment rights survive the war on the media being launched by the Trump administration, with reporters being called “liars,” “worst people” and “enemies of the people”?

At the same time, Kaepernick and his colleagues are demeaned, slandered, called “traitors” and blackballed for expressing solidarity with young black men killed by police.

How can democracy function without a vibrant press trusted by the public? And how can society function if citizens are prohibited from exercising their constitutional rights to free speech?

These and other questions will be answered beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Glendale City Church during a forum hosted by the ACLU SoCal Pasadena-Foothills Chapter.

Among those scheduled to speak at the event are the Rev. K.W. Tulloss, national regional director of the National Action Alliance, which has protested the blackballing of Kaepernick; constitutional lawyer and political activist Stephen Rohde, winner of a long series of appellate victories in the areas of civil liberties and First Amendment law; John Terhranian, a constitutional law professor at Southwest Law School; Sharon Kyle, publisher of LA Progressive an ACLU national board member; and Jim Nasella, a lawyer with the ACLU SoCal Pasadena-Foothill chapter.

Glendale City Church is located at 610 E. California Blvd., Glendale.