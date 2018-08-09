Search PW
Aug
9
Thu
5:30 pm Pasadena Alpha Muse Block Party @ CTRL Collective
Pasadena Alpha Muse Block Party @ CTRL Collective
Aug 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Blockchain technology startup ATK Technologies hosts the launch of an application ecosystem for content creators, empowering them to have control of their intellectual property and to monetize it on a one-to-one basis. The party includes[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Aug 9 @ 7:00 pm
Dr. Joseph Parent discusses and signs “Walk in the Wood: Meditations on Mindfulness with a Bear Named Poo” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Live Music at One Colorado @ One Colorado
Live Music at One Colorado @ One Colorado
Aug 9 @ 7:00 pm
One Colorado’s free summer music series features folk, alt rock and danceable rhythms by Freedom Fry at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Live Music at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Live Music at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Aug 9 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents eclectic music by Acoustic Asylum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
Aug
10
Fri
6:00 pm Classic Car Night at Lake Avenue... @ Lake Avenue Church
Classic Car Night at Lake Avenue... @ Lake Avenue Church
Aug 10 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Classic Car Night features vintage, classic and exotic cars and newer model sports cars, live music and burgers from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of[...]
