For some great Latin blues, check out the Langham Huntington, Pasadena Saturday night as the Delgado Brothers perform at a release party for their new CD, “Two Trains.”

The band — three brothers and a friend — have been an LA fixture for more than 30 years now. The band delivers a sound that’s driven by a fiercely independent attitude, call-to-action lyrics and unified by a strong sense of family and a good dose of East LA soul.

The group has succeeded by using their music to speak to the “every man” sensibilities of life, including love, loss and triumph, cutting across racial and socio-economic lines. It’s based on life experience that’s relatable to nearly everyone. Each member brings to the musical table a unique style of musicianship that has helped make the band a worldwide phenomenon.

Check them out at delgadobrothers.com.

Music starts at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena, 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 568-3900 or visit langhamhotels.com/pasadena.