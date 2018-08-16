‘HISTORICAL MILESTONE’

Holden honors Freeny as first black president of Tournament of Roses

Democratic state Assembly member Chris Holden of Pasadena recently lauded Gerald Freeny for his role as the first African-American president in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association’s 123-year history.

Freeny will provide leadership for the 130th Rose Parade, set for New Year’s Day.

“Gerald Freeny’s confirmation as president of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is a significant milestone in black history,” Holden said. “Freeny is an example of the black excellence that occurs every day and exemplifies the progress the Tournament of Roses has made to further diversity and inclusiveness within their ranks.”

Freeny rose through the ranks of hundreds of “white suit volunteers” to become president of the association. He previously served as chair of parade operations, and has been a volunteer member of the Tournament of Roses Association since 1988.

Freeny announced “the Melody of Life” as this year’s theme for the Tournament of Roses to encourage creativity and music as a way to bring people together.

FIGHT NIGHT

‘Centennial Square Boxing Show’ features hours of local matchups Aug. 24

The Pasadena Human Services and Recreation Department will host its third annual “Centennial Square Boxing Show,” featuring a full-scale boxing ring in front of City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Weigh-ins begin at 4:30 p.m. The “Main Card” portion of the evening will feature matchups in the “Master’s Division” with boxers age 50 and older, while a variety of other exhibitions will be highlighted with competitors, both male and female, ages 8 and older.

Every month, about 1,800 people of all ages take advantage of the Villa-Parke Community Center’s programs, but one of the most popular activities at the center is the boxing program. During the past two decades, hundreds of hopeful future Olympians and professionals have undergone training with boxing specialist Fausto De La Torre. Currently, more than 300 youth and adults are registered to use the boxing program’s gym. Boxing promotes physical and mental discipline, strength and well-being and is often a good fit for youth who are typically not drawn to more traditional sports.

Garfield Avenue will be closed to traffic in front of City Hall to allow for the boxing ring in Centennial Square. The event is free and open to the public.

UP ON THE ROOF

South Lake Business Association kicks off rooftop movie series Saturday with ‘Jurassic Park’

The South Lake Business Association will kick off its sixth annual Rooftop Cinema Night Saturday, Aug. 18, atop the parking structure at 55 S. Lake Ave with a screening of “Jurassic Park.”

Attendees at Saturday’s event are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. to enjoy the resident deejay and fun pre-show activities.

Prior to the screening, eventgoers are invited to participate in photo booth fun. The event also includes giveaways from area businesses, and Eagle Rock Brewery will be onsite selling craft beer and wine.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a reclining beach chairs for a comfortable seating experience. To take advantage of VIP seating, eventgoers must present a printed receipt of a same day purchase from a South Lake Avenues retailer. The promotion is offered on a first come, first serve basis.

On Aug. 25, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will screen on top of the parking structure at 251 S. Lake Ave. Attendees of that event are encouraged to participate in a “Star Wars”-themed costume contest.

For more information and to RSVP, visit southlakeavenue.org or call (626) 792-1259.