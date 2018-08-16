Search PW
Free film matinees screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “The Pursuit of Happiness” (2006).
The Association’s free Friday night dance series presents Salsa Night with Orquesta Charangoa, starting with a free swing dance lesson at 7 p.m. followed by live music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Pasadena Heritage hosts a walking tour of the historic Madison Heights neighborhood, home to numerous historically and architecturally significant homes by famed Pasadena architects, from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Cost is $18, or $15 for[...]
Certified Herbalist Irena Cora Stathis conducts a class on herbal medicines, their folkloric and traditional uses, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $35, or $25 for members.
Elisa Parhad discusses and signs “Los Angeles Is…” at 10:30 a.m.
