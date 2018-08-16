Ken Jeong has been living a double life — as both a physician and a standup comedian — for more than 20 years. After focusing on his booming acting career for the past nine years since “The Hangover” catapulted him to stardom with his role as the eccentric gangster Mr. Chow, he is bringing both halves together with a vengeance next month when he tapes his first-ever comedy special for Netflix at the Ice House in Pasadena.

But he’s also blowing up on the big screen this weekend with his role in the potentially groundbreaking comedy film “Crazy Rich Asians,” which is the biggest studio release ever to feature an Asian-American cast and director. Despite that crazy schedule, comedy fans can see him live this week as he plays a full slate of shows at the Ice House in preparation for the special.

Titled “Ken Jeong: First Date,” the special has multiple layers of meaning for Jeong, who continues to maintain his medical license even though he spends his days solely focusing on America’s funny bones. In fact, the Ice House has played a key role in his off-camera life as well, since it was the location of his first date in 2002 with his wife of 14 years.

“I jump-started my career doing standup comedy, but once ‘The Hangover’ happened, it changed my professional life forever because I really wanted to focus on my acting career and establish myself as an actor,” says Jeong, who created and starred in the ABC sitcom “Dr. Ken” from 2015-17. “It was incredibly important to me. But when I was doing ‘Ride Along 2’ with Kevin Hart, he said you can do both standup and acting, and that really stuck with me the last couple years.

“The Ice House is the most important club to me because when I was starting in LA, it was my favorite club and it was where I took my wife on our first date to see me perform on a Tuesday,” the Detroit native continues. “It kicked off our relationship in that she was the first doctor who saw me as a comedian first and doctor second, which is my essence. It’s emotional and very personal to me, because I also talk about how my wife was fighting breast cancer at the same time I was offered the part of Mr. Chow. In many ways this special is a love letter to my wife at the club that I love.”

Jeong is also proud of “Crazy Rich Asians,” in which he gets to play his most multi-dimensional character yet as a nouveau riche billionaire with eccentrically gaudy tastes who also has a heart of gold. Recounting that he and his wife were instant fans of its source novel upon its release in 2013, he describes the movie as “like ‘Dynasty’ or ‘Dallas’ on steroids with a Singapore backdrop. It’s an epic romantic tale told against a backdrop nobody’s ever seen before in an American mainstream film.”

“It’s been quite emotional, just as an Asian-American to be a part of something so monumental,” says Jeong. “It’s emotional anyway, even if I wasn’t in the movie. I won’t lie to you. I don’t think I’ve ever felt this passionate about a project that in all honesty I’d feel exactly the same if I wasn’t in the movie. If I was a doctor in North Carolina, I’d be excited about it coming out because it resonates with my upbringing.”

Ken Jeong performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Ice House 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.