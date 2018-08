Thursday Aug. 16 through Wednesday Aug. 22

Please note: Deadline for Calendar submissions is noon. Wednesday of the week before the issue publishes.

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077

facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

blueguitar.club

Thursday—Greg Porée Group

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Thursday—The Roadhouse Series: Tribute to Elvis Presley

Friday—The Alley Cats

Saturday—The Licata Brothers

Sunday—Matinee show w/Coco Dolenz w/Alex Jules and Peter Andrews; evening show w/The Jangle Brothers

Tuesday—Jeremy Clyde & Kate Taylor

Wednesday—Jeremy Clyde & Kate Taylor

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656

edwinmills.com

Friday—Jack’s Cats Trio

Saturday—Liela Avila

Tuesday—Jesse Bradley Trio

Wednesday—Sean Harrison Trio

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Stand-Up All Stars w/Tyler Boeh

Friday—Hollywood Comes to Pasadena; The Chill w/Josh Adam Meyers; Deathsquad

Saturday—Cool Beans Comedy; Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation Children’s Foundation of America benefit; Jeff Hodge & Friends; Bobby Collins; Yasssssss Comedy Night w/Narcizo Gonzalez

Sunday—Six Weeks to Stand Up Graduation Show; Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Show; Cool Beans Comedy w/Tony Baker and Taylor Tomlinson; The Good, The Bad and The Funny w/Fernando Flores

Tuesday—Ken Jeong

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Ken Jeong

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—Thirsty Thursday w/Mike Moody

Friday—Just Gentlemen

Saturday—Babylon Rockers

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Shake Up Sundays w/Liela Avila

Wednesday—Midweek Mayhem w/David Macias

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—The Saturday Swing Dance features Stompy Jones

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100

plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

roseconcerts.com

Thursday—Jonny Lang

Friday—Air Supply

Saturday—Jefferson Starship

Sunday—Geoff Tate’s 30th Anniversary of Operation: Mindcrime

Sunday—Soulful Sunday Brunch

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Tuesday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Saturday—San Pedro Slim Band w/Henry Carvajal

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Aragon

Friday—Live music w/La Verdad; Deejay Picoso; Deejay Vince; Deejay Miro

Saturday—Live music w/Daniel Castillo & La Salsa Buena; Deejay /Tico; Deejay Smooth; Deejay Miro

Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve

Tuesday—Deejay Good Times

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

jchyke.com

Tuesday—Jordan Sollitto; Brainard & Corman; Dave Bernal; John Stowers

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Soul

Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Electric Folklore

Sunday—V Tones

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke