2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

15 airstrikes were conducted against ISIS in Syria and Iraq by coalition members Aug. 13-19. 3 ISIS supply routes, 5 vehicles and a weapons cache were destroyed, according to the Department of Defense.

5 people were wounded in 2 bomb blasts in 2 separate vehicles, according to CNN. So far, no one has taken responsibility for the blast.

79 Iraqi civilians were killed and 99 injured in Iraq in July, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).