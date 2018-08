SHOWTIMES

Friday Aug. 24 to Thursday Aug. 30 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:40, 9:55 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Thurs., 12:45, 4, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

RBG Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20, 4:50, 7:10 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Fri.-Thurs., 3:30, 7 p.m.

Skyscraper Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 6:50 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Thurs., 9:40 p.m.

Uncle Drew Fri.-Thurs., 9:50 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri.-Wed., 12:15, 1, 4, 6:45, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Wed., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:20, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

AndrÈ Rieu 2018: Amore — My Tribute to Love Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri. 1, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

Eighth Grade Fri.-Sat., 1:50, 7:40 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 1:50 p.m.; Wed. 1:50, 7:40 p.m.; Thurs. 1:50 p.m.

Juliet, Naked Fri. 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

Memoir of War Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 7 p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Fri.-Thurs., 10:15 p.m.

The Oslo Diaries Fri.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Puzzle Fri. 4:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4:30 p.m.

Restoring Tomorrow Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Skate Kitchen Fri. 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:55 p.m.

South Pacific Sun. 7 p.m.; Wed. 2 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers Fri.-Thurs., 4:20 p.m.

We the Animals Fri. 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:15 p.m.

Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

The Wife Fri. 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 4:10, 7 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Alpha Fri.-Tues., 11:35 a.m., 2:05, 5:45, 7:55, 10:10 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri.-Tues., 11:55 a.m., 2:45, 5:30, 8:10, 11:15 p.m.

Christopher Robin Fri.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 2:50, 4:35, 7:15, 9:35 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 12:45, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:15, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 12:45, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 6:15, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:45, 10:45, 11:30 p.m.

Eighth Grade Fri.-Tues., 5:05 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:25, 5:40, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 12 midnight; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:25, 5:40, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:25, 5:40, 6:30, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:25, 5:40, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.

Juliet, Naked Fri.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 1:20, 3:35, 5:20, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 2:10 p.m.

The Meg Fri.-Sun., 11:25 a.m., 2:55, 5:35, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 2:35, 5, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Tues. 11:25 a.m., 2:55, 5:35, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 1:55, 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 8:55, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 8:55, 10:55 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:55 p.m.; Tues. 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 8:55, 10:55 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Papillon Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5, 8:20, 11, 11:55 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5, 8:20, 11 p.m.; Mon. 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5:10, 8:20, 11 p.m.; Tues. 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5, 8:20, 11 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri.-Tues., 11:05 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

A-X-L Fri.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 2:35, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35 p.m.

Alpha Fri.-Tues., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:25, 9:40 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Tues., 2:30, 4:25 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri.-Tues., 11:35 a.m., 2:45, 5:40, 8:25, 10:15 p.m.

Christopher Robin Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:50, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2, 3, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15, 12 midnight; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2, 3, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2, 3, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2, 3, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.

Eighth Grade Fri.-Tues., 10:45 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri.-Tues., 12 noon, 3 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 3, 4, 5:20, 6:20, 7:40, 8:35, 9:30, 10, 11:15, 12 midnight; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 3, 4, 5:20, 6:20, 7:40, 8:35, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m., 12:50, 1:35, 3, 4, 5:20, 6:20, 7:40, 8:35, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 3, 4, 5:20, 6:20, 7:40, 8:35, 9:30, 10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 1, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:15 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri.-Tues., 12:20, 5:25 p.m.

The Meg Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:45, 5:50, 8:05, 10:45, 12 midnight; Sun.-Tues., 11:50 a.m., 2:45, 5:50, 8:05, 10:45 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 2:05, 5:45, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2, 5:10, 7:15, 8:20, 10:50, 11:30 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 2, 5:10, 7:15, 8:20, 10:20 p.m.

Papillon Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 9:45, 11:45 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 9:40 p.m.

Slender Man Fri.-Sat., 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8:35, 10:20, 11:30 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8:35, 10:40 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri.-Tues., 12 noon, 3:15 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Alpha Fri.-Mon., 12 noon, 5, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Alpha 3D Fri.-Mon., 2:30 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri.-Mon., 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10:30 p.m.

Christopher Robin Fri.-Mon., 11:50 a.m., 2:40, 5:15, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri.-Mon., 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 4:50, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri.-Mon., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

The Meg Fri.-Mon., 11:10 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 8 p.m.

The Meg 3D Fri.-Mon., 10:45 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Mon., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Mon., 11:40 a.m., 3:10, 6:30, 10 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

2001: A Space Odyssey — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:40, 6:20, 10 p.m.

A-X-L Fri.-Mon., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 8, 10 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Alpha Fri.-Mon., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 2:30, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.

Christopher Robin Fri. 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:55, 3, 4, 4:45, 6, 7, 7:35, 9, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:55, 3, 4, 4:45, 6, 7, 7:35, 9, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:55, 3, 4, 4:45, 6, 7, 7:35, 9, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri.-Sun., 9:05 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 2 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 2 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Mon., 11:45 a.m., 2:50 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Wed. only, 11:05 a.m.

Iron Man 2: The IMAX Experience Thurs. only, 5:40 p.m.

Kin Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Making the Five Heartbeats Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Marvel Studios 10th: Iron Man — The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 11:30 a.m.

Marvel Studios 10th: The Incredible Hulk — The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 2:40 p.m.

Marvel Studios 10th: Thor — An IMAX 3D Experience Thurs. only, 9 p.m.

The Meg Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 6, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 4:35, 5:30, 7:05, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 5:30, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 4:35, 5:30, 7:05, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 4:35, 5:30, 7:05, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 5:30, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri. 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 6:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 6:10, 9:40 p.m.

Operation Finale Tues. 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 11:50 a.m., 3, 6:10, 9:10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Krull Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

Rudy 25th Anniversary Tues. only, 2, 7 p.m.

Slender Man Fri.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.

South Pacific 60th Anniversary (1958) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri.-Sat., 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 9:40 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

2001: A Space Odyssey — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10 p.m.

A-X-L Fri.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Fri.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri. 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:45, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 4:50, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 4:50, 6:30, 7:30, 8:05, 9:30, 10, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 Fri. 7:25, 10:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 7:30, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 7:25, 10:40 p.m.; Tues. 10:40 p.m.

The Happytime Murders Fri. 11:25 a.m., 1:20, 2:30, 5, 5:30, 7:35, 9, 10 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 1:20, 2:30, 5, 5:30, 7:30, 9:25, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:25 a.m., 1:20, 2:30, 5, 5:30, 7:30, 9, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 2:30, 5, 5:45, 7:35, 10 p.m.; Tues. 11:25 a.m., 2:30, 5, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:25 a.m., 2:30, 5, 7:35, 10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Fri. 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 4:10 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:10 p.m.; Tues. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:10 p.m.

Kin Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Making the Five Heartbeats Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fri.-Sun., 11:35 a.m., 7:40 p.m.; Mon. 11:35 a.m., 8 p.m.; Tues. 11:35 a.m., 7:40 p.m.

The Meg Fri. 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 3:40, 4:55, 6:20, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 4, 4:55, 6:45, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 3:40, 4:55, 6:20, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 1:20, 2:15, 4:05, 4:55, 6:50, 7:45, 9:35, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 3:25, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Mile 22 Fri.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 1:55, 4:25, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 6:35, 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 6:35, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.

Operation Finale Tues. only, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Krull Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

Rudy 25th Anniversary Tues. only, 2, 7 p.m.

Slender Man Fri. 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 5, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 2:20, 5, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:10, 5, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 5, 8:05, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 2:10, 5, 8, 10:15 p.m.

South Pacific 60th Anniversary (1958) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me Fri. 2, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 1:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:25, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 2, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 2:25, 10:15 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies Fri. 11:40 a.m., 2:40, 4:50, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 4:45, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 5:05 p.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m., 2:55, 4:45, 9:25 p.m.; Tues. 11:40 a.m., 1:15, 4:35, 6 p.m.