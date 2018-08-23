A Glendale police officer working as a member of a multiagency US Marshals fugitive task force wounded a suspect wanted for armed robbery near Old Pasadena Tuesday.

Viren Moret, 31, of Altadena was shot shortly after 5 p.m. on Holly Street near DeLacey Avenue. He was transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

Moret was booked on suspicion of committing an armed robbery and assaulting a police officer in connection with Tuesday’s shooting and arrest, Suttles said.

Details of the robbery were not immediately available. The name of the officer who shot Moret was not released.

Following a short pursuit on DeLacey Avenue, the suspect’s car was boxed in by two law enforcement vehicles in front of the parking structure on Holly Street.

Moret was shot after he exited the vehicle, Suttles said.

Despite the gunshot wound, the suspect attempted to escape by running into the nearby parking structure, said Suttles.

Once on the third floor, Moret convinced a motorist to give him a ride, but that driver quickly realized something was amiss and exited the vehicle when he saw police cars in the garage.

Suttles said Moret was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

“He was shot in the upper thigh and he is in stable condition,” said Suttles.

Employees of nearby Parsons Engineering who were leaving work at the time of the incident rushed back into the building after the shooting.

Pasadena police detectives were dispatched to the scene but were not involved in the incident or with the task force.

“Our officers were not involved in the shooting,” said Pasadena police Spokesperson Lt. Jason Clawson. “We were on scene only to facilitate and assist in the matter.”