FREE MUSIC

One Colorado’s free summer music series features vocalist and songwriter Korey Dane at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Aug. 23, at 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

COOL CARS

Classic Car Night features vintage, classic and exotic cars and newer model sports cars, live music and burgers from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of food. Call (626) 844-4700 or visit lakeave.org.

SCI-FI

The South Lake Avenue Business District free, rooftop film series features “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” starting with a deejay spinning tunes and family activities at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the film atop the parking structure at 55 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 792-1259 or visit southlakeavenue.org.

JAZZ FINALE

The Playhouse District Summer Jazz Concert Series concludes with smooth jazz by the Michael Haggins Band from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Vroman’s courtyard, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 744-0340 or visit playhousedistrict.org.