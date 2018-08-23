The Lions, an LA reggae band, takes the stage at One Colorado Saturday night.

The sound of the Lions is rooted in Jamaican music old and new, with soul influences and other eclectic flourishes.

Formed in 2007, the band brings together various figures from the LA reggae scene, including former members of the group Hepcat, as well as performers who have worked with top names in the business, including Macy Gray, Ben Harper, the Keystones, De La Soul, Fitz and the Tantrums, Black Eyed Peas and others.

The Lions’ latest album is “Soul Riot.”

Visit promotionscrew.us/thelionsreggae.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.