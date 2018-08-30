The hottest tickets in town in weeks to come will undoubtedly grant admission to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II concerts at the Rose Bowl (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena) on Sept. 22 and 23 (rosebowlstadium.com). Along with the power couple’s dazzlingly choreographed statement on married, moneyed celebrity, there are numerous pop, jazz, soul, folk and world concerts and festivals worth noting this fall.

Written up in the LA Times at age 7 by no less than esteemed jazz critic Leonard Feather, Glendale-raised drummer Jacob Armen later wowed Prince (who signed him to his label when Armen was 10), and is celebrating his newest album, “When Drums Conduct,” with a hometown concert Sept. 8 at the Alex Theatre (216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale). Others appearing at the venerable theatre include Filipino superstar Martin Nievera (Nov. 2), the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles with bilingual “Dos Coros Una Voz (Two Choruses One Voice)” (Oct. 13); and renowned “global troubadour” for children Raffi (Nov. 25). alextheatre.org

Twice a year Pasadena’s galleries, museums, and varied performance spaces throw open their doors to the public for ArtNight, a genuine celebration of art in its myriad forms, with buskers on Art buses and a small army of food trucks stationed around Old Town and the Playhouse District to enhance the experience. The autumn installment happens Oct. 12; stay tuned to artnightpasadena.org for artist announcements.

Cal State LA’s Harriet & Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex (Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, LA) discerning concert dates include cello-playing subway busker turned romantic cello-playing crooner Gabriel Royal (Sept. 22); a David Bowie tribute from Brazilian Grammy winner Seu Jorge (Oct. 27); and not-to-be-missed Mallorcan flamenco-Afro-funk-soul-pop stylist Buika (Nov. 17) with her new band. luckmanarts.org

Caltech (332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena) continues to host quality folk and classical concerts, with programming assistance from the Pasadena Folk Music Society and Coleman Chamber Music Series, among others. Scotland’s venerated Tannahill Weavers celebrate their 50th anniversary (Sept. 15); recent Virginia-to-London transplant Jeni Hankins sings stories (Oct. 6); cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han illuminate themes of “German mastery” with help from Beethoven, Brahms and Mendelssohn (Oct. 14); veteran folk artists Bill Staines (Oct. 20) and John McCutcheon (Nov. 19) honor the craft of song (Oct. 20); “Demons, Devils and Divas: Ghostly Tales From Opera and Musical Theatre” brings together opera singers, Broadway and classical music, and readings of Shakespeare and Edgar Allen Poe (Oct. 30); and prolific ensemble REBEL will be joined by baroque dancers (Nov. 11). caltech.edu, pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org

“By locals, for locals” will be the prevailing theme of the 19th Annual Eagle Rock Music Festival (2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock), a family-friendly street celebration of Northeast LA’s diverse community and artists, produced by the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in partnership with Councilmember Jose Huizar. Participating bands had not yet been announced at press time, but save the date — Saturday, Oct. 6 — and expect dozens of rock, soul, Americana and world performers up and down Colorado Boulevard. eaglerockmusicfestival.org

Kamasi Washington/West Coast Get Down keyboardist Brandon Coleman will celebrate “Resistance,” his first album for Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder, with a 10-piece band and special guests TBA at Lodge Room Highland Park (104 N. Ave. 56, Highland Park), which in a short span of time has claimed a space in LA’s busy network of concert venues. Also slated for fall: album release parties for Petty- and ’70s country-loving Michigan Rattlers (Sept. 20) and Portland singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx (Sept. 24); inventive acoustic/jazz guitarist Julian Lage (Sept. 25); gratifyingly good Americana ensemble Hiss Golden Messenger (Sept. 27); first-ever US solo dates by founding Blur guitarist Graham Coxon (Oct. 1); Tom Morello’s collaborative project with the Color of Change, the Atlas Underground Experience, which aims to raise awareness of police brutality and race relations in America (Oct. 11); Welsh alt-rockers the Joy Formidable (Oct. 19); prolific Dutch composer/pianist Joep Beving (Oct. 23); ska-punkers Mad Caddies (Oct. 24); electro-dystopian weirdness from Pennsylvania’s Black Moth Super Rainbow (Oct. 26); burly Portland folk-rockers Blitzen Trapper, celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Furr” (Nov. 13); and soulfully eclectic pop vocalist Doe Paoro (Nov. 30). lodgeroomhlp.com

Blues wildman Arthur Adams is likely to liven things up at The Mixx (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena) on Sept. 8. Also bringing jazz, blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll back to the boulevard this fall: guitarist Brian Hogan (Sept. 14); Jimmy McConnell Big Band with beloved LA legend Barbara Morrison (Sept. 29); the King James Brown tribute (Oct. 6). themixxpasadena.com/

Curated by Spaceland Presents, the 3rd Annual Open Arts & Music Festival (216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale) takes over a block of downtown Glendale on Sept. 15 for art workshops, kids’ activities, and performances by the Allah-Las, Jesse Jo Stark, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Thumpasaurus, La Chamba, and the Altons. openartsmusic.com

Heritage artists and the occasional legend continue to find appreciation from audiences grateful to experience their music in intimate surroundings at The Rose (Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena). Nuevo flamenco guitarist Ottmar Leibert & Luna Negra return on Sept. 7, followed by ’60s Motown hitmakers the Temptations, featuring co-founder Otis Williams (Sept. 13); the English Beat (Sept. 15); melodic rockers Tesla (Sept. 23); Rock & Soul Revue with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Dave Mason & Steve Cropper (Sept. 28); jazz fusionists Hiroshima (Oct. 6); the annual Oingo Boingo Dance Party (Oct. 12); Beach Boys co-founder/survivor Al Jardine (Oct. 14); and Vince Neil “performing all the Mötley Crüe hits” (Dec. 1). wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

“21st-century bands with a 20th-century sound” and considerable amounts of fun are promised on September 15 at the all-day Vintage Vibe Fest (Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) celebrating vintage (and “vintage-inspired”) styles and sounds, with the latter provided by the Shelters, Las Cafeteras, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Low Cut Connie, Eryn Allen Kane, Dustbowl Revival, the Jungle Cats, The Dip, Lizzy and the Triggermen, the Explorers Club, Phat Cat Swinger, Ultra Violet Groove, and the Flux Capacitors. vintagevibefest.com.