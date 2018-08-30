Search PW
Aug
31
Fri
2:00 pm Coloring Session at Villa Parke ... @ Pasadena Public Library, Vila Parke Branch
Coloring Session at Villa Parke ... @ Pasadena Public Library, Vila Parke Branch
Aug 31 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to express their creativity through coloring and to check out books for Labor Day from 2 to 5 p.m.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Aug 31 @ 7:00 pm
Terese Mailout discusses and signs “Heart Berries” and Elissa Washuta discusses and signs “My Body is a Book of Rules” at 7 p.m.
Sep
1
Sat
9:00 am Succulent Plant Symposium at the... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Succulent Plant Symposium at the... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Sep 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
A succulent plant symposium features experts from around the United States discussing topics including conservation ecology, phylogenomics, and a variety of other topics from 9 to 5 p.m. Cost is $85. Call (626) 405-3504 to[...]
10:00 am The LA Writers Critique Group at... @ Pasadena Public Library, San Rafael Branch
The LA Writers Critique Group at... @ Pasadena Public Library, San Rafael Branch
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
The LA Writers Critique Group (lawriterscritiquegroup.com) meets to critique each other’s work as they write novels, memoirs and short stories from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
1:00 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Sep 1 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A guided tour visits temple panels featuring Krishna from 1 to 2 p.m. included in regular museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and those 18 and younger.
