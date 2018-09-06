Reason vs. Reality

Thomas Paine Society hosts Town Hall meeting Sunday

Join members of the Thomas Paine Society for a special Town Hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, on “Reason Versus Reality in Today’s World,” featuring Thomas Paine, played by Ian Ruskin, Dr. Linda Handelman, a professor of philosophy, and a surprise special guest at Castle Green, 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

In a world of instant information, filled with contradictory claims about every topic — politics, health, the environment — it has become difficult to know what to believe. In this Town Hall ways that ordinary citizens, can acquire knowledge about the world around us that can be applied with confidence in our personal and public lives will be explored.

Are there “self-evident” truths, immutable and eternal, like those described in the Declaration of Independence? Are there “Laws of Nature” — also described in that document — that can be followed? Is it possible to have a public dialogue about the important political issues we face today based on truth and reason or are we now in the “Age of Unreason?”

Handelman, a recently retired professor of philosophy, founded the Philosopher-Citizen Institute at Pasadena City College, bringing students and the public together to create environments where people can think clearly and carefully about complex social issues.

Ruskin, a producer, writer and actor who has worked extensively in theater, television and film in England and Los Angeles, is author of the play “To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine.” The film version, which was directed by legendary filmmaker Haskell Wexler, has aired for two years on PBS.

A $5 donation is requested at the door.

For more information, call the society at (626) 796-4529 or visit thomaspainesociety.org.

New Faces

Kidspace welcomes three board members

Kidspace Children’s Museum welcomed Dr. Tara Gomez-Hampton, Dawn Archuleta, and Kent Wu as members to its board of directors.

Gomez-Hampton is a scientist at Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson company, where she assesses safety for new product development. A graduate of UCLA, Gomez-Hampton earned her PhD in Biology in 2011 at Caltech.

Archuleta currently works at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. as a regional employee relations manager where she oversees 56 locations. She earned a bachelor of science degree business administration from Pepperdine University and a human resources certificate from UCLA.

Wu is an e-commerce entrepreneur who, after spending a short time at AOL Time Warner, started his own company selling sporting goods in 2001. In 2015, he sold the business to his manufacturer for a vertical integration. In 2016, he launched his new company, Milk and Eggs, which delivers fresh groceries and competes against Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods. Wu attended Pepperdine University and UC San Diego.

Housing Honors

Regency Park Senior Living celebrates 50 years of service

Regency Park Senior Living, Inc., will hold a 50th anniversary celebration dfrom 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Regency Park Astoria, the organization’s assisted living and memory care community at 925 E. Villa St., Pasadena.

Along with refreshments and entertainment, the event will feature Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek, who will present a congratulatory proclamation. The open house will also showcase the recent remodeling of Regency Park Astoria.

Established in 1968. Regency Park Senior Living It has been recognized by the city of Pasadena for “its vision

and innovative leadership in senior living” and by the California Legislature for “commitment to maintaining and expanding opportunities for quality housing,”

Since 2010, it has won the Weekly’s “Best of Pasadena” reader’s poll for senior living.