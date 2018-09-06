KID STUFF

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, offers free children’s programming at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays in September. Tonight, Thursday, Sept. 6, the selection is The Christopher T. Magician Not So Traditional Magic Show. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

UK SOUND

UK native and LA-based musician Baz Francis, of Magic Eight Ball and Mansion Harlots performs music from his new solo album, “Face that Launched A Thousand Shipwrecks” starting at 8 p.m. Friday at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No Cover. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxpasadena.com.

SUMMER MUSIC FINALE The Rotary Club of Altadena’s Farnsworth Park summer concert series closes with Who tribute band Who’s Next at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farnsworth Park, 568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. Free. Call (626) 798-6335 or visit altadenarotary.com.

CROSS- GENERATIONAL FUN In conjunction with the Sierra Madre Playhouse’s production of “The Gin Game,” kids and adults are invited to Grandparents’ Day, featuring a photo booth, portrait drawing materials and a typewriter station to write to grandparents and other elders, from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Free. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.